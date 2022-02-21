Covid-19: Canterbury DHB limits visitors to its facilities as Omicron cases continue to rise

A "limited-visitor” policy is being introduced at Canterbury District Health Board facilities as the number of community Covid-19 cases continue to rise. (File photo).

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is limiting visitors across all of its facilities as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the community.

There were 105 new community Covid-19 cases in the Canterbury District Health Board area on Monday afternoon, among the 2365 new community cases announced nationwide.

The CDHB would be applying a “limited-visitor” policy across all facilities beginning Tuesday, CDHB Emergency Coordination Centre incident controller Tracey Maisey said on Monday.

This means only approved visitors under the following categories are allowed at any CDHB facility:

On compassionate grounds – but they would need to check with the ward’s charge nurse before the visit

People attending the Emergency Department can have one support person with them

Women in labour are allowed one support person for the duration of their stay at a CDHB facility

Parents/caregivers are able to be with their child in hospital

For whānau with an essential support role as a Partner in Care (kaitiaki)

People with disabilities attending an appointment can have one support person

Maisey said those with a planned (elective) surgery or appointment should assume they are still going ahead unless they have received a call to say it has been changed.

Surgical/medical masks must be worn at all times at CDHB sites and will be provided if people don’t have them. Approved visitors or support people should not visit the facilities if they are unwell, she said.

“By adhering to these conditions, you help keep our patients, staff, other visitors and yourself safe. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as our staff work hard to protect and care for some of the most vulnerable in our community.”

Those who are approved as a visitor will be issued a card to present to hospital staff when they arrive.

Meanwhile, no visitors are permitted at CDHB operated aged residential care facilities during this time unless on compassionate grounds by arrangement with the relevant charge nurse.

Also during this time, most entrances to Christchurch Hospital will be closed and the only entrances open will be the Emergency Department, Waipapa main entrance, Christchurch Women’s entrance and the main Christchurch Hospital entrance. Only the main entrances of Burwood and Ashburton hospitals will be open.

The Christchurch Hospital shuttle bus from the Deans Ave car park will still be available for those who have a vaccine pass. Those using the service will be required to use hand sanitiser when entering, scan the Covid QR code, those over 12 will need to wear a mask – unless they have an exemption – and the front passenger seat must remain empty.

Those requiring a support person at the Christchurch Outpatients facility will need to phone ahead and arrange this.

The no visitor policy also applies for the specialist mental health services on the Hillmorton campus and Princess Margaret Hospital sites.

Except in the following circumstances:

One support person by pre-arrangement for community appointments (contact the team or case manager prior to confirm)

One support person by pre-arrangement for an inpatient visit (contact the ward prior to visiting to confirm)

For whānau with an essential support role as a partner in care (contact the relevant team)

Parents/caregivers in support of a child.

For Kaikōura Health Te Ha o te Ora, there will be no visitors at the acute and inpatient ward. The only exemptions to this which will need to be approved by a clinical nurse specialist or nurse manager before visiting are:

On compassionate grounds – please check with the ward’s nurse before you come to hospital to visit

People attending for urgent care can have one support person with them

For whānau with an essential support role as a partner in care

Women in labour are allowed one support person for the duration of their stay

Parents/caregivers are able to be with their child in hospital

People with disabilities can have one support person

No visitors are permitted in the Aged Residential Care facility, except on compassionate grounds by arrangement with the senior nurse on duty

There are also restrictions on who can use hospital cafés and shops from Tuesday. More details can be found on the CDHB website.