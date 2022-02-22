Covid-19: Southern DHB estimates 1200 cases for southern region

One of the two lines of cars waiting to enter the testing tent at the Covid-19 Community vaccination and testing centre, run by Invercargill Awarua Whanau Services and Wellsouth, in the Newfield Tavern car park. A total of 2272 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Southland and Otago by 4pm on Monday.

The Southern District Health Board is estimating there could be up to 1200 active cases in the Southern District, after 206 new cases were reported in the Southland and Otago communities on Tuesday.

As of midnight Monday, there were 270 cases in the Queenstown-Lakes District, 11 cases in Central Otago, one in Clutha, seven in Gore, eight in the Southland District area, and 13 in Waitaki.

There were 162 new cases in Dunedin, which brings its total active cases to 349.

The Ministry of Health is reporting a total of 657 active cases in the region, but the Southern District Health Board has warned the total case numbers in the Southern district is estimated to be closer to 1200 with numbers escalating the past two days.

The Southern district, particularly Dunedin, has a large population registered with a general practitioner outside the district, it says.

This means their NHI numbers are linked to an address outside the district, meaning that the Southern districts actual case numbers are much higher than those reflected in the daily Ministry of Health tally.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Inside the testing tent at the Covid-19 Community vaccination and testing centre, run by Invercargill Awarua Whanau Services and Wellsouth.

The Southern District Health Board is also warning its Covid-19 testing teams are under "extreme pressure” and asks that Southland and Otago residents only get tested if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms – like a cough, runny nose, or sore throat – or if they’ve been asked by hospital or Public Health staff to get a test.

Due to the demand, and to ensure PCR tests are available for the most vulnerable populations, some symptomatic people who go to a community testing centre will receive a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) from now on, it says.

This will mainly include younger adults, and PCR tests will still be available for those who require them, it says.

Testing has ramped up in the southern region over the past few days, from 1853 swabs taken on Sunday, to 2272 taken by 4pm on Monday, with some testing centres remaining open until 7pm.

Children between the ages of 10 and 19 make up the majority of Southern cases with 255 cases reported in this age bracket by midnight on Monday.

Those between the ages of 20 and 29 age make up the next largest group with 250 cases.

Of the cases reported up to midnight Monday, 14 are children nine and younger, 108 are in their 30s, 16 are in their 40s, 11 are in their 50s and four are in their 60s.

As of 1pm Monday, there were 223 close contacts isolating throughout the Southern district – 56 of these were in the Queenstown-Lakes district and 159 were in Dunedin.