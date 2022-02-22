Covid 19: 77 new cases for Nelson-Marlborough

Health authorities are still urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Nelson-Marlborough area has shot up, with 77 more announced by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

There are now 356 active cases of the virus between the two regions, according to the ministry. On Monday, that figure stood at 280 active cases.

Nationally, there were 2846 new community cases of Covid-19 announced on Tuesday, with 143 in hospital. None were in hospital in Nelson or Marlborough.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Nelson Marlborough Health reported 76 new cases, and 351 total active cases made up of 296 in Nelson Tasman; 49 in Marlborough and six other. It said the figures differed slightly from the ministry’s because of different reporting cut-off times.

On Monday, the ministry announced 58 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the Nelson-Marlborough area.

The Ministry of Health continued to stress the importance of the right people being tested for Covid-19 for the right reasons.

Over the past week a significant number of concerned people nationally who did not need a test had sought one. They were people who did not have any Covid-19 symptoms and were not a contact of a case, the ministry said.

People should only get tested if they have cold or flu symptoms, have been identified as a close contact of a case, or have been asked to get tested by a health official, the ministry said.

Community testing centres in the top of the south are at Trafalgar Centre carpark, Nelson, Monday to Sunday from 9am until 6pm; Saxton Field parking area, near Oaklands Milk, in Nelson, Monday to Sunday 9am until 6pm; Motueka Recreation Centre,Old Wharf Rd, Monday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm and Horton Park, Blenheim, Monday to Sunday 9am until 4pm.

Nelson Marlborough Health said access to rapid antigen tests were currently limited to asymptomatic critical workers who had been identified as a close contact and asymptomatic unvaccinated individuals attending a court appointment or travelling domestically.

