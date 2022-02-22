Police respond 'affirmatively' as occupation grows more aggressive

A person was arrested after a car was driven at police and protesters during a dawn operation at the Parliament occupation.

Police are keeping their tactical options open at the parliamentary occupation after being attacked with human faeces, an acidic substance, wooden planks and a vehicle this week.

After installing concrete barricades around the occupation site on Monday, and then restricting the boundary on Tuesday, police faced increasing aggression from people inside the camp.

Three officers were taken to hospital on Tuesday after being sprayed with an acidic substance, while dozens more escaped injury after a car was driven at a police line on Molesworth St. Seven officers were injured during clashes on Monday, ranging from scratches to an ankle injury, and several more were injured in the first few days of the occupation.

By mid-afternoon police had increased their numbers, with hundreds of officers, some in riot gear, supporting a forklift to remove large concrete blocks from wooden pallets along the perimeter.

Officers carried shields in case human waste being thrown at them, as had happened the previous morning when the barricades were installed.

Assistant police commissioner Richard Chambers said that faeces being thrown at officers was "incredibly disgraceful" and would be dealt with “affirmatively”.

“I’m not going to discuss our tactical options from this point on, but our focus remains on opening up the roads and ensuring the safety of all people as best as possible,” he said on Tuesday.

Monique Ford/Stuff Police use shields in the Tuesday morning skirmish with protesters at the Parliament occupation, in anticipation of human waste being thrown at them.

Police have been armed with tasers and pepper spray, and some briefly had batons, over the past fortnight. But they did not use any of these tools until Tuesday, when they used pepper spray while being confronted by protesters wielding large wooden planks.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has warned that force was the last resort, saying de-escalation remained the force’s primary response.

David White/Stuff Police with helmets and shields gather near Parliament mid-Tuesday afternoon, as a forklift operator removes large concrete blocks from their wooden pallets.

Chris Cahill, the Police Association president, said officers working at the occupation had been in good spirits but Tuesday's clashes were now weighing heavily on their minds.

“It creates a level of tension that will change the dynamics down there,” Cahill said. “I think the protesters need to understand that, especially the peaceful protesters.”

Police would need to review their tactics given a rising threat level, he said.

“That's a level of violence that police can't just ignore,” Cahill said, talking about the threat of acid attacks or the use of vehicles.

“I’m supportive of the approach that they've taken today, but police still have to be able to try and do some of the activities they did [on Tuesday] without being subject to attack. If those attacks are going to happen, police will have to revisit their tactics.”

Maarten Holl/Stuff Chris Cahill, Police Association president, said staff were disheartened by the level of violence used against them.

A specialist in crisis management, Victoria University associate professor Dan Laufer, said police must hold an internal investigation into their response to the occupation.

Laufer said there was a "failure in the gathering of intelligence".

“How do you get to a situation where you are caught by surprise, that you have this type of demonstration?,” he asked. “How could it be that they weren't tracking information about the various groups, and they didn't know they were planning on staying for an extended period of time?"

Laufer

also said there were inconsistencies in the police's message, which undermined their management of protest.

“You're saying you're going to tow cars, and then suddenly you say well we are not going to do it and there's going to be a lot of resistance, and that's not a good thing,” he said. “I think what surprises people is, how didn't you know that before you said it?”

Chambers refused to discuss police decisions over the past two weeks, saying that was a discussion to be had at a later date.

Stuff asked protest organisers on Monday, via email, how they planned to discourage and deal with aggression during the occupation, but they failed to respond.