Large gathering of 400 students moved on, while others cancel parties

The aftermath of a party on Castle St before a reported Covid outbreak.

Two student flats due to have parties have cancelled their festivities, while police have broken up a large gathering of hundreds of students as Covid continues to affect those residing in Dunedin’s student quarter.

Police have been patrolling the area as thousands of students return for the new academic year, with no Orientation Week events due to the pandemic.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers spoke to two flats that had planned parties for Tuesday night.

One of the flats had a flatmate test positive for Covid, so they cancelled the party and were self-isolating.

The other flat planning a party had also cancelled as they were close contacts.

“Police would like to thank those students that have done the right thing and cancelled their parties for their common sense and good judgement,” Bond said.

It comes as Dunedin battles a Covid outbreak, with 162 new cases on Tuesday alone, bringing the total number of active cases to 349.

The Southern District Health Board estimates there could actually be up to 1200 active cases in the Southern District, which covers Otago and Southland.

Large queues at testing stations and delays in receiving results have also been reported.

Police also broke up large gatherings of first-year students at Bracken View, which overlooks the student quarter, over the weekend and again on Monday night.

Officers went to the lookout and moved about 400 students on.

“Police are reminding the first year students that are arriving into Dunedin that now is not the time to party and to think about the consequences and risks of having large gatherings, and abide by the ‘red’ setting rules,” Bond said.

Last Thursday, the organisers of a large London St party were issued with an infringement notice for exceeding the 100-person limit.