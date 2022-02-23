Covid-19: Toothbrushes, tampons and tins of food headed to Otago students

Hundreds of isolating Otago students are in need of essentials, so their student union and university are stepping up to the plate.

Brown paper bags full of tinned food staples, fresh vegetables, toothbrushes, throat lozenges and other essentials were loaded into cars and taken to Dunedin's student quarter Wednesday morning.

Sage Burke, the manager of student support at the Otago University Students’ Association, said about 500 orders had been made as of Tuesday night, and more were being made throughout Wednesday.

“If a student is a close contact [of a Covid-19 case] they have to go get a test, and they can’t go to the supermarket... These packages are totally free and should last for a few days,” he said.

Sinead Gill/Stuff The Otago University Students' Association and Otago University are assembling care packages for students self-isolating.

One close contact in a household could lead to an entire flat having to self-isolate.

Multiple students – who have since tested negative – said they went to the supermarket last week to get essentials while awaiting test results, because they felt they had no other option.

One hundred and fifty care packages were delivered to students on Wednesday morning alone.

University of Otago students could apply for a care package through the student association's Support Hub website and select their dietary requirements. Feminine hygiene products were also available.

Burke said the student association had a pre-existing food bank service, which made the new scheme a natural next step.

The university had allocated up to $100,000 to the scheme through its Pūtea Tautoko financial support fund, which was set up when the pandemic hit in 2020.

Burke said they were accepting any help food providers could offer. The student association had providers it was sourcing from already, but their capacity was thinning as case numbers increased.

Dunedin's number of active cases nearly doubled on Tuesday compared to Monday, with a total of 349 cases.

The Southern District Health Board said the true number of cases was unknown, as much of Dunedin's population, such as students, were registered with a GP in other parts of New Zealand, which meant their Covid-19 status would count in a different health board's total.