'Phase 3 not enough': Restaurant Strawberry Fare survived quakes and lockdowns, but could close if support package isn't reviewed, owner says

Liz Barry has withstood earthquakes and endured lockdowns, but at the final Covid hurdle she fears her 35-year-old Christchurch business could fold within three months.

Like many hospitality venues in the city, the founder of restaurant Strawberry Fare is unable to access Government support and is faced with months of a continued slump in business as Omicron threatens to sequester customers at home.

“It’s absolutely desperate,” she said. “The Government has to stand up.”

Barry’s not the first hospitality business to criticise the latest financial support package.

Hotel Council Aotearoa strategic director James Doolan previously said the support package largely ignored businesses continuing to struggle with the impact of closed borders and instead prioritised businesses able to rebuild revenues to near-normal levels.

To access the latest support, businesses must be able to show a 40 per cent drop in revenue over seven days within the six weeks prior to the shift to phase 2 of the Government’s Omicron response on February 15.

They will then be able to apply for $4000, plus $400 for every fulltime employee, capped at $24,000.

For Barry, granting support on the basis of revenue levels already obliterated by closed borders could mean the final blow for her business.

She believed the Government was paying lip service by having such a high threshold, and the support would only be available to businesses on the brink of closure.

She wanted the criteria to move to the beginning of December and be lowered to a 20 to 25 per cent decrease in revenue.

Previously dependent on Chinese tourists in the December/January holiday season, the restaurant had limped through the pandemic.

With more than 40 staff, Barry had fixed weekly costs of at least $9500, exclusive of GST.

While previously the Government’s wage subsidy met some staff costs, its one-off resurgence payment did not cover ongoing bills such as rent, insurance and ACC.

The next three months loom large, with Barry predicting Omicron and its tail could cause low customer numbers as nervousness and isolation keep people at home.

“I don’t know how we will get through. I’m just really hoping that people will have the confidence to go out.”

However, Barry did welcome the move to “phase 3” at 11.59pm on Thursday .

Under the guidelines, the definition of “close contact” will narrow, meaning only household contacts will be required to self-isolate for 10 days.

With a small staff, Barry was relieved as she had been concerned isolation requirements would have forced her to close for periods of time due to a lack of employees.

But phase 3 won’t be enough to help businesses without financial support, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Liz Barry thinks the lack of government support could mean her restaurant has to close after 35 years.

Craft Embassy owner Seth Hamilton was pleased with the change in self-isolation requirements.

“If we hadn’t moved to phase 3 we would have had a number of staff having to isolate.”

Hamilton said business had been quiet in the past two weeks and likened it to the “better part” of a similar timeframe in winter.

He said Thursday’s announcement was light at the end of an “uphill tunnel” and it would enable him to begin to plan longer term.

Hamilton said the past two years had taught him to be prepared for the rainy days and to ensure he had staffing and financial resilience.

“It’s been a wild old time.”

Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce general manager Leeann Watson said the hospitality sector was being bombarded from every corner with inflationary pressures and continued restrictions leading to sharp drops in customers.

The length of self-isolation periods exacerbated the problem, she said.

“Additional financial support from the Government is welcomed, but businesses want to be in business. The most meaningful step the government can take is to reduce self-isolation periods and capacity restrictions as we accept living with Covid is the new normal.”

Watson said the shift to phase 3 would make minimal difference to businesses as there would still be “hundreds of thousands” of people self-isolating at home.

“And that will continue to have a significant impact on businesses' ability to operate.”

She wanted a reduction in the self-isolation period and said it was time to start treating Omicron like other common illnesses.

“And let individuals decide what is best for them.”