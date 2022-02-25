Covid-19: Cook Islands cases increase to eight as two more test positive

Staying closed is no longer an option, the Cook Islands PM says: "Our only choice is to live with this virus.” (Fiile photo)

Two more cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Cook Islands, bringing the total number of cases to eight on Friday.

Cook Islands’ health ministry, Te Marae Ora (TMO), confirmed the two new cases were both close contacts of current cases and both were asymptomatic.

One of the new cases was a close contact to positive cases who travelled from New Zealand onboard Air NZ flight NZ946 on February 19, and had been in quarantine since February 21.

The eighth case was a New Zealand-based Cook Islander who arrived in Rarotonga onboard Air New Zealand flight NZ946 on February 15, and has been in quarantine since February 17.

TMO said both of the new positive cases were discovered as a result of their scheduled day one and day five in-quarantine PCR tests.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown says Covid-19 was now a fact of life for the world, leaving the country no choice but to live with it and control it as best they can. (File photo)

There were no new locations of interest or close contacts resulting from either of them.

TMO said all eight positive cases were fully vaccinated and none have required hospital treatment.

As cases increase in the Cook Islands, Prime Minister Mark Brown has reiterated the country’s borders will remain open despite the outbreak.

He said Covid-19 was now a “fact of life” for the world, leaving the country no choice but to live with it and control it “as best we can”.

“The truth is that to continue as we have done for the past two years was no longer a viable possibility – not just from an economic standpoint, but also from a social and community perspective,” Brown said.

“We could continue to close ourselves off from the world, but then we would start to see more of our people leave, businesses would collapse, and the standard of our living would decline to the extent that if we did not act, we could see ourselves regressing back to subsistence-style living.”

Passenger travel to Aitutaki remains open at this time, while the suspension of passenger travel to the rest of the Pa Enua is set to be lifted at midnight on Friday for returning residents only.