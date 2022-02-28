Two years of Covid-19 in New Zealand: Virus, variants and vaccines

Basically the data is now a muddle. We said it would be.

One year ago, as New Zealand marked a year since its first reported Covid case, Professor Michael Baker was quietly optimistic about what February 28, 2022, would look like.

The epidemiologist pointed to vaccines and border security and told Stuff he thought Covid-19 would be mostly eliminated from Aotearoa by then.

As the second anniversary of Covid in New Zealand dawned on Monday, there were 67, 631 active community cases.

New variants and vaccines have been the biggest changes of the past year, Baker said. “Two years on, it's still those two forces, if you like, the arms race between us and the virus.”

Early on in the pandemic, no-one expected it to last for as long as it has, Baker said. Now the outlook has changed; he’s not predicting it will end soon.

After Omicron has peaked, it’s likely we’ll see a “period of relative calm”, he said, with the combination of vaccination rates and residual immunity from Omicron keeping case numbers low.

Then things get “less predictable” as the virus likely evolves to evade the immunity left by Omicron.

Looking to February 2023, microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said it wasn’t a question of whether there will be another variant – but what letter of the Greek alphabet we’ll be at then.

“What's so depressing is that, you know, globally, the response has been an absolute failure,” she said.

This failure – both to stop transmission and to equitably develop and distribute vaccines – allowed more infectious variants to evolve.

Now New Zealand has moved from an elimination to mitigation model, the country needs to consider who bears the burden of the virus, Wiles said.

“Our response has shown how inequities play a role and how they make the whole country vulnerable.

“The thing that really depresses me is when I look at the ethnic disparity in the vaccine rollout to children.”

Despite the Waitangi Tribunal finding the Government breached Te Tiriti o Waitangi in its pandemic response, and did not focus enough on Māori in the vaccine rollout, “the same disparities are now appearing” in the children’s rollout, Wiles said.

Wiles and Baker agreed one of the biggest question marks hangs over long Covid - what its impact will be on individuals, the workforce, the healthcare system.

“We really need to know a lot more about long Covid to adjust how much effort we put into managing it,” Baker said.

“It’s a big unknown area. And really, it's hugely important, because if this virus creates anything like the burden of long-term infection that some people estimated, it's just way above influenza in terms of its impact.”

Wiles said her “big hope” for the next year was that one of the hundreds of vaccines currently in clinical trial will prove better at stopping transmission.

But we can’t wait while we hope, she said. Ventilation is one of the big things that deserves immediate investment to protect against Covid and a host of other diseases, she said.

Baker wasn’t hopeful there would be “huge advances” in vaccines over the next year but said it was likely antivirals would get better and more available.

“With rapid antigen tests and antivirals, people who are particularly vulnerable will have another tool they can use … So that's a big, big advance in technology.”