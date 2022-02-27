Covid-19: Anti-mandate protesters in Auckland Domain not supported by iwi

Anti-mandate protesters who set up a small occupation in Auckland Domain are not supported by tangata whenua, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

The protesters set up a camp site in Auckland Domain/Pukekawa on Saturday night, to show support for the Wellington protest, which is now in its 20th day.

It came after about 3000 people walked across Auckland Harbour Bridge, calling for the end of vaccine mandates by March 1.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Anti-mandate protesters cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Saturday, with the demonstration flowing into the Auckland Domain occupation.

The Auckland Domain protesters claim to have mana whenua over the site, which includes a pā, cemetery and wāhi tapu.

Stuff reporters were asked to leave when they approached the protesters for more information.

Auckland reporter/Stuff The protesters at Auckland Domain claim mana whenua over a pā site, and asked Stuff reporters to leave.

But the iwi which claims mana whenua over central Auckland, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, does not support the occupation nor any protests.

Chairwoman Marama Royal said those who genuinely care for the communities in Tāmaki Makaurau should do all they can to prevent further spread of Covid-19, which was infecting several whānau homes.

“While we understand very deeply that protest action is sometimes necessary, we do not believe this is the time or place for activity that will only increase the risk of spreading infection and misinformation,” she said in a statement on Friday evening.

Auckland City police district prevention manager, Inspector Jacqui Whittaker, said police were aware of a small number of protesters occupying a site at Auckland Domain.

There were no issues reported overnight, but police would monitor the situation on Sunday and respond to any issues if they arise, she said.

“Police respect the lawful right to protest and we will monitor the situation to ensure that there is minimal disruption to the wider public.”

Police blocked vehicle access to the domain on Saturday, and the streets remain blocked, although Whittaker said discussions on this were ongoing.

A social media post about the occupation called for a peaceful and lawful protest to win public opinion.

Meanwhile, protesters at the Wellington occupation are emboldened by the hīkoi across Auckland Harbour Bridge on Saturday, saying they to spread the occupation to “every corner of Aotearoa”.