Covid-19: One person with Covid-19 has died, 14,941 new community cases

There are 14,941 new Covid-19 community cases reported today, and one person with Covid-19 has died, from an unrelated condition, health officials say.

On Saturday, there were 13,606 new community cases – the largest ever daily total – and 263 in hospital with the virus.

This brings the total number of active cases to 52,808, among a total of 70,000 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) is now the primary test for the virus, after the Government moved to phase 3 of the country’s Omicron response.

The high numbers come as New Zealand has one of the highest Omicron R numbers in the world, showing how rapidly the variant is spreading.

The R value is the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to, and in New Zealand that number is 3.54.

RAKO SCIENCE/Supplied Countries that are shown as red on the Covid-19 Modeller have an R value higher than two.

The country is now in phase 3 of the Omicron outbreak, which looks at self-management of the virus, and removes the need for close contacts to self-isolate, other than household contacts.

Phase 3 also relies heavily on rapid antigen tests (RATs), rather than PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab testing, with RATs being the primary test at all community centres and general practices.

On Friday, 31,016 PCR tests were taken, while the latest number of rapid antigen tests available to New Zealanders is 6.9 million.

The Ministry of Health stressed the importance of those using RATs to self-report their positive results through their My Covid Record, so it can understand the size of the outbreak.

“We’d like to thank the thousands of people who have been tested and already self-reported positive RAT results,” the ministry said in its Saturday statement.

The requirement to self-report positive RAT tests could lead to daily Covid-19 numbers fluctuating or not showing the true picture.