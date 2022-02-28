Demand for Covid-19 tests slams Palmerston North centre

The queue for Covid-19 testing in Palmerston North on Friday morning stretched along Main St and into Princess St.

Horowhenua is the Covid-19 epicentre of the MidCentral Health district, with 334 active cases, ahead of Palmerston North which has 298.

The breakdown of where cases are located across the district has been released by the district health board including the 175 new cases reported on Monday.

There are 60 cases in Manawatū, 32 in Tararua, and 30 in Ōtaki, on a day when the national tally of new cases remained almost steady on the day before at 14,633.

Board Covid-19 senior responsible officer Kelvin Billinghurst said the local figures included cases identified through PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs).

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 numbers double again in MidCentral and nationwide

* Omicron spreads its tentacles across the MidCentral region

* Covid-19: Numbers continue to climb in Manawatū, with three exposure events



The cases in each district were being relayed to “care in the community hubs” set up in each part of the district.

“The number of cases looked after by each hub changes each day as people recover, or if addresses are incorrect and are reassigned to a different hub or district health board.”

The number of active cases did not capture any undetected cases in the community, or those who were from a different health board area but were isolating here.

Surging demand for Covid-19 tests prompted a rush on the Main St central testing centre on Monday that caused problems for traffic flows.

Billinghurst reminded people that they only needed a test if they were a household contact of a case, had symptoms, had been instructed by a health professional to get one or needed one for work or travel.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Screening at Palmerston North’s Covid-19 testing centre helps to sort who really needs a PCR test.

People who did a RAT and got a positive result were confirmed as a case, and did not have to follow up with a PCR test unless public health staff asked for one.

“We realise that this is a change in the process from earlier phases,” Billinghurst said.

“Our staff are working as fast as they can, and we appreciate the many kind words that have been shared with our team over the past week.”

There were 192 PCR tests carried out in the district on Sunday, but the number of RATs could not be collated.

Testing is available from iwi and Māori health providers, pharmacies and general practices across the region.

For more information please visit HealthPoint https://bit.ly/MDHBTest or call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Raukawa Whānau Ora and Muaūpoko Tribal Authority set up a RATs collection point in Levin on Monday at Donnelly Park.

The MidCentral District Health Board will be offering RATs at Central Energy Trust Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday to keep up with demand.

The tests will be available at the Arena from 11am to 4pm on Tuesday and 8.30am to 4pm on Wednesday. The entrance is gate three on Cuba St.

There is also a pop-up site from 12pm to 4pm on Tuesday at Donnelly Park in Levin for symptomatic people and household contacts.

PCR Covid-19 tests are still available at the Main St testing centre. 575 Main St in Palmerston North.