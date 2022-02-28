Covid-19: 17 people linked to 'super-spreader' Parliament occupation test positive

Stuff journalist George Block tours the occupation camp around Parliament, as the protest enters week four.

Seventeen people who have been at the occupation camp around Parliament have tested positive for Covid-19, a sharp increase of virus cases at the unsanitary site.

“Due to reluctance by protesters to get a Covid-19 test, the true number of cases linked to the protest is likely to be much higher,” the Ministry of Health said in an online statement on Monday afternoon.

“We advise all those currently at the protest, or who have been at the protest, who are displaying cold and flu symptoms to get a test and isolate until they receive their result,” it continued.

The ministry said it remained concerned about the spread of Covid-19 at the occupation.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Pictured, crowds crammed into the Parliament protest, which health authorities are worried is turning into a super-spreader event after Covid-19 cases spiked.

The seventeen cases were all thought to be protesters, not workers in the wider area like police or journalists who may have contracted the virus, a Ministry of Health spokesman said in response to emailed questions.

In phase 3 of New Zealand’s response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19, positive cases are asked to fill out contact tracing forms rather than being routinely interviewed by officials.

“Only cases who visit a hospital or otherwise would therefore be identified as having attended the protest,” the spokesman continued.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff New toilets at the occupation site on the corner of Molesworth and Hill streets in Wellington.

Because the protest has been added as an exposure event to the contact tracing database, health officials could link cases to the protest.

“The Ministry of Health accepts that some protesters are reluctant to get tested. However, considering a significant number of the protesters likely haven’t been vaccinated, the ministry is also concerned about protesters becoming severely ill with Covid-19 and the potential for the protest to become a super-spreader event.”

On Sunday seven protesters were confirmed to have Covid-19, with three in hospital, making Monday's figure a sharp increase of cases.

Regional Public Health medical officer of health Craig Thornley said on Sunday that it was hard to get accurate Covid-19 numbers from the occupation because some protesters were unwilling to be tested. Total figures may never be known, he said.

George Block/STUFF The police line moves back after protesters on Hill St become increasingly agitated on day 21.

Previously protesters have been wearing tin foil hats, and baselessly claiming that “tech weapons” directed at them were making them ill.

In one video online, a protester said people at the occupation site were becoming sick, and claimed without any evidence that the cause was “EMF machines”, “radiation machines” and “technological weapons” directed at the occupation.

And protesters have been living in increasingly unhygienic conditions. Raw sewage has been flushed by protesters into Wellington Harbour, and more recently, makeshift toilets and showers have been set up on-site.

“Police continue to encourage people to stay away, due to the unsanitary nature of the occupation,” police said in a statement on Saturday.