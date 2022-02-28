Covid-19: 573 new cases in Canterbury's Omicron outbreak

Dr Api Talemaitoga from Cavendish Doctors explains how to test yourself for Covid-19 with a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). It's quick, easy and practically painless.

There are 573 new Covid-19 cases in Canterbury among the 14,633 new cases reported nationwide on Monday.

Seventeen people connected to the Wellington protest have now tested positive.

“Due to reluctance by protestors” to get a Covid-19 test, the true number of cases linked to the protest was “likely to be much higher”, the ministry said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 14,633 new community cases in Omicron outbreak

* Covid-19: One person with Covid-19 has died, 14,941 new community cases

* Covid-19: 263 in hospital as 13,606 new community cases announced



It is important to note that the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases in Canterbury may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff There are 573 new Covid-19 cases in Canterbury among the 14,633 new cases reported nationwide on Monday.

Nationally, the new cases are in Northland (208), Auckland (9305), Waikato (1530), Bay of Plenty (762), Lakes (265), Hawke’s Bay (138), MidCentral (175), Whanganui (30), Taranaki (67), Tairāwhiti (60), Wairarapa (52), Capital and Coast (604), Hutt Valley (281), Nelson Marlborough (178), Canterbury (573), South Canterbury (24), Southern (372), West Coast (3), and an unknown area (six).

More to come.