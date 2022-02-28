Home at last! The first Christchurch-bound non MIQ flight from Australia touches down

A plane from Sydney touched down in Auckland on Monday, the first of a number of flights from Australia since the need to go through MIQs for vaccinated Kiwis was lifted.

Tight hugs and weary eyes told the story of two and a half years of waiting.

As returning Kiwis filed into Christchurch International Airport from Brisbane on Monday evening, the arrival lounge buzzed with happy chatter.

There were no buses, no soldiers and no hotel rooms to stare out of, and reunited families and friends were free to embrace before they headed home together.

As parents held children they had only seen on phone video calls, they looked dazed that the distance between them was finally bridged, their flight the first since June 2020 not requiring a mandatory stay in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Government questions self-isolation requirement for trans-Tasman travel

* Could you catch Covid-19 from someone who has just arrived from overseas?

* Covid-19: Family moves into car in Australia while waiting for emergency MIQ spot



But with Brisbane inundated with floods after a major storm, earlier in the day it looked likely the happy travellers would have to postpone a reunion once again.

The Australian airport experienced major delays with check-in and screening due to staff resourcing problems and some flights were cancelled, adding to the anxiety of New Zealanders desperate to come home.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Julie Boulton greets her nephew Bradley Stanley, who has returned to visit his terminally-ill mother.

Once in the air, passengers erupted in applause and cheered when the pilot shared the announcement the Government will remove self-isolation requirements for vaccinated passengers from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

The change meant those on the flight would only need to spend two days self-isolating, although they will still need to take two rapid antigen tests on arrival and at day five.

Anyone returning a positive result will be required to report it and isolate for the same period as a community case.

Delayed by over an hour, the Air New Zealand flight finally touched down in Christchurch at 6.50pm on Monday evening.

It couldn't come soon enough for former Gold Coast resident Nancy Simpson, 97, who was never going to consider coming home to her daughter with requirements to isolate for a week in a hotel in place.

But on Monday she left her home of 25 years to fly to her daughter, and her smile as she was wheeled in by a hostess couldn’t have been any wider.

Karen Gallagher waited patiently for half an hour for her mum as passenger after passenger went through arrivals, and her excitement continued to build.

Simpson had missed her granddaughter's wedding and many family gatherings, Gallager said, and now she would be able to look after her mother permanently in Christchurch.

Travelling the two-hour journey from Timaru to meet her nephews, Julie Boulton was tearful when they emerged from customs.

Boulton’s sister Sandy had been forced to come home from Australia in November with a terminal illness, and they had fought to get her sons Bradley and Jesse Stanley back in time to spend her final days together.

Unable to relax until she laid eyes on her nephews, Boulton was thrilled they would not have to self-isolate from Thursday.

Ashburton couple Megan and Graeme Wells had only seen their daughter Emily Wells, 32, for two days in the past two and a half years.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Karen Gallagher greets her 97-year-old mother Nancy Simpson after two and a half years apart.

Emily could not afford the extra expense of MIQ nor the longer period of time she would need to allow in order to visit, and the family will now treat her trip like the Christmas holiday they hadn’t been able to have.

Airport manager Rachel Lilley handed out care packages to all travellers, including chocolates for adults and a kiwi for children.

Lilley said they wanted to mark the first day that travellers haven't had to head to MIQ and said she now looked forward to the airport being full again.

“I can’t wait.”