Covid-19: St John urges Aucklanders to save 111 calls for emergencies not advice

St John Ambulance is seeing its workload soar, particularly in Auckland, due to the Omicron outbreak.

St John New Zealand has seen another large increase in demand for ambulance services just days after urging Aucklanders to avoid calling 111 unless they have an emergency.

Dan Ohs, St John deputy chief executive of ambulance operations, said since Thursday, the service had been getting more than 2000 calls to the emergency line a day nationally – a quarter of which did not need an ambulance.

Of the total number of calls, more than 500 a day were in Auckland, which represent a 31 per cent increase on the average workload for the city. Last week it was 20 per cent more than the expected workload.

Ohs said the number of critical calls had not changed, but the number of non-urgent calls continued to grow.

Ohs urged Aucklanders who wanted health advice on Covid-19 or other issues to first call their GP or Healthline before trying St John, unless it was an emergency.

“It’s normal with Covid to experience some chest discomfort and some shortness of breath. Please follow the advice of your GP or Healthline and call us if you have got severe chest pain and shortness of breath,” he said.

Ohs was unable to say immediately how many of the jobs St John staff attend were Covid-19 related. On Tuesday, there were 19,566 new community cases, the Ministry of Health reported, with 373 people in hospital, nine of whom were in intensive care.

Tuesday’s numbers brought the total active cases in the community to just below 100,000.

As well as the rise in unnecessary calls, St John is battling a growing number of staff off sick.

There are 150 St John Auckland staff at home unwell, of which 66 have Covid-19, said Ohs, putting “immense pressure” on the organisation.

To help, St John staff around the country have travelled to Auckland to bolster worker numbers. At least 16 staff per shift are from outside the city, Ohs said.

Meanwhile, 10 per cent of jobs in the Auckland region are vacant, Ohs said.

While delays are not creeping into dangerously long territory that cause death or injury to patients waiting, Ohs said he expected demand would outstrip staff capacity soon as the Omicron outbreak continues to grow.

“We expect that our threshold for leaving people at home and for not responding will change as the community's threshold for self-management changes,” he said.

He said in the past seven days, he had not been informed of any patient harm as a result of an ambulance delay in reaching them.

Some avoidable 111 calls included several from people who had become tired of the long waits to be admitted at hospital emergency departments and had returned home and called for an ambulance.

“That is something that could be avoided. We want to dispel the myth that ambulances will get you through the emergency department quicker. That's simply not true.”

As Auckland's Omicron outbreak grows, it will become more normal for patients to expect a phone call from a nurse or paramedic at St John, and where possible, to avoid an ambulance call out.