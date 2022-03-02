Majority of residents at Dunedin rest home test positive for Covid-19

A Dunedin rest home has had 20 of its 26 residents test positive for Covid-19 (File photo)

An exposure event has led to the majority of vulnerable residents at a Dunedin rest home contracting Covid-19.

The outbreak at the rest home, that has not been identified, was revealed by Southern District Health Board (SDHB) acting quality and clinical governance solutions director Dr Hywel Lloyd at a board meeting on Wednesday morning.

The Dunedin-based rest home had 20 of its 26 residents infected with Covid, Lloyd said.

“The strategy is to manage the cases in the facility, and we’ve taken broad advice across our clinical teams, and also the experience from Canterbury around Rosewood. So we are supporting the facility there.”

Lloyd said the residents at the facility were “doing okay”.

“One [resident] is struggling, but that is believed not to be related to Covid.”

He also confirmed there had been a case of a Covid-positive person working in a community support role at an unnamed location.

“As this outbreak escalates... this will become much more common.”

The DHB was supporting aged-care facilities who were increasingly reporting staff who had Covid.

Overall the number of Covid cases in the south were “holding steady”, but those numbers could be an underrepresentation of the actual numbers, particularly in Dunedin, Lloyd said.

On Tuesday, the SDHB reported that there were 529 new cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago, bringing the total number of active cases to 4820.

Tuesday’s numbers included 30 new cases in Invercargill, 318 in Dunedin, 94 in Queenstown-Lakes, 15 in Gore and 20 in Southland.