Jab or job labelled 'Hobson's choice by medical professionals challenging mandate

A small group of doctors and nurses have begun challenging the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for their profession on the basis that they have an absolute right to refuse medical treatment.

The group, New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science and their education counterparts, New Zealand Teachers Speaking Out with Science, are asking for relief from the mandates.

NZDSOS lawyer Warren Pyke​ has told Justice Francis Cooke​ at the High court in Wellington on Thursday the case was all about the right to refuse medical treatment under the Bill of Rights.

The groups have already lost an attempt to stop the mandate that requires them to be vaccinated after claiming the order was not legally valid if read together with the Bill of Rights which allows the right to refuse medical treatment.

That was declined by Justice Matthew Palmer​ in November last year. He also declined their urgent application for interim orders suspending the mandate until their case was heard.

The case, which is now about whether the order is a reasonable and justified limit on their rights, is being heard by the judge who last week overturned the mandate for police and defence force personnel on a limited basis over religious rights.

Pyke told the judge that making the order was unreasonable and irrational.

He also said there was now a rapidly developing situation on the ground with the steep rise in infections rates in New Zealand.

Pyke said the outbreak was indiscriminate in terms of infection so the order may not be sustainable as a justified measure inn a population that was already over 94 percent vaccinated.

“If it is not preventing transmission in New Zealand, the order can not be sustained.”

He said for his clients it meant giving up a career and a secure means to living for those who do not to be vaccinated and also don’t want to give up their job.

“It’s Hobson’s choice for those who do not want to be vaccinated.”

Pyke called the mandate coercive.

Shortly after the hearing started a group of 20 protesters from NZ Teachers Speaking Out With Science marched through Wellington in support of the High Court case.

Protester Anne Willliamson, who was an early childhood teacher from Auckland, said the group was not aligned to the 23-day occupation of Parliament but they shared anti-mandate stance.

Ironically, the clean-up operation outside Parliament meant they could not picket the High Court, on Molesworth St, opposite Parliament where the hearing is being held virtually. They instead marched up to Willis St to picket the Post Primary Teachers' Association, which Willliamson said had not supported educators enough through mandates.

Various passersby hurled abuse at the small group of protesters.

The hearing is due to take several days.