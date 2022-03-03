Covid-19: 'Gobsmacking' queues at single RAT test collection point in Christchurch

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins speaks on the demand for rapid antigen tests across the country, and urges people not to stockpile them.

The RAT race has begun.

New Zealand’s second-largest city being allocated one site for rapid antigen test (RAT) collection is causing delays for people trying to get to the city’s airport.

Queues at the Orchard Rd site in Christchurch were 3km long, as the centre is the only collection point in the city.

Supplied The Orchard Rd testing site at Christchurch Airport is 3km long on both sides and is a causing delays for airport visitors.

Free rapid antigen tests are now available for home testing for those who are symptomatic and household contacts.

But they need to be ordered via the Healthpoint website, which was running slowly on Thursday due to demand.

The 3km queues on both sides of the road in and around Christchurch Airport on Thursday were “gobsmacking”, airport spokeswoman Yvonne Densem said.

People approaching from north of the city should take the Harewood Rd exit and use the slip road to gain access to Memorial Ave, she said.

“We advise people to keep going and avoid us ... we are listed as the only testing site.”

Outside of Christchurch, the nearest RAT collection point in Canterbury is the hockey turf at Coldstream Rd in Rangiora, at least a 30-minute drive from central Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health and Christchurch District Health Board have been approached for comment.

More to come.

- Stuff