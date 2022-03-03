271 new Covid-19 cases in Te Tauihu

Nelson Marlborough Health is encouraging people to keep taking precautions as the number of Covid-19 cases rises.

There are 271 new cases of Covid-19 in Nelson and Marlborough on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has reported.

The figure was part of 23,183 cases nationally announced by the ministry, with 503 people in hospital with the virus.

In Nelson-Marlborough the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 dropped from six to five, with one person having been released from hospital.

Nelson and Marlborough now had 1887 active cases of Covid-19, according to ministry figures.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Dr Mike Shepherd of Starship hospital talks about Covid-19 Omicron symptoms in children: what can be managed at home, what parents should seek help with.

On Wednesday, Nelson-Marlborough Health reported 276 new cases, which included 141 in Nelson, 80 in Tasman and 46 in Marlborough.

It advised there were 1649 active cases on Wednesday which included 1026 in Nelson, 348 in Tasman and 248 in Marlborough.

Some positive cases which were discovered in the top of the south were marked as an “unknown” location as data was not yet available to assign those cases to Nelson-Tasman, Marlborough or another region.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The peak is coming, said Nelson Marlborough Health chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker, so continued vigilance by everyone in the community is required.

The rise in cases comes as a specialised Covid-19 ward has been opened at Nelson Hospital.

Nelson Marlborough Health’s chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker said the increasing number of cases meant people should act as if Omicron was in their neighbourhood and continue taking precautions.

“The pandemic we have had for the last two years has been a pandemic of planning and prevention. Now we are managing Covid-19, we need to treat it with respect, not fear,” Baker said.

He said that for most people Covid-19 was a mild disease, although for a small number of people it was serious.

“The peak is coming and by being cautious now we can continue to flatten the peak,” Baker said. “This is important because the peak is not the end – we will continue to see cases of this potentially nasty disease for some time.

“We can all help to flatten the curve. Slowing the spread benefits all parts of our society, keeping services and supply chains working.

“The continuing functioning of our society requires us to avoid being sick at the same time. If everyone gets sick at once, that causes a bigger problem for our whole community.”

Nelson Marlborough medical officer of health Dr Stephen Bridgman said while cases were increasing it was not inevitable that everyone would get Covid-19 so taking precautions was worth it, including wearing a mask, social distancing, sanitising, scanning in, and getting vaccinated and boosted.