Covid-19: 615 new Southern cases

The Ministry of Health has announced members of the public will be able to order rapid antigen tests, which can be collected from community collection sites.

There are 615 new cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 6018.

There are also two people in the Southern District Health Board catchment area in hospital with Covid-19.

However, the Southern DHB warned Wednesday that there was likely to be underreporting of cases because of the shift to rapid antigen testing (RAT) and self-management.

On Thursday morning, the Ministry of Heath announced that symptomatic Kiwis and household contacts can now order RATs through the newly launched RAT requester site.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Rural hospitals prepared to take patients

* Covid-19: 1037 weekend cases in Southern, 3 in hospital

* Covid-19: 867 Southern cases, 3 in hospital



The ministry’s Covid-19 Testing and Supply acting group manager Jo Pugh said there was a good supply of the tests available in New Zealand.

“These new RATs are flowing through the supply chain and into collection sites where they can be accessed by anyone assessed as needing one.”

Those who are not unwell or a household contact but want to get a RAT for other purposes – like to visit an elderly relative – will be able to buy these tests from retail outlets.

Collection sites will be added to Healthpoint website and WellSouth are due to provide a list of Southland sites later on Thursday.

The Southern DHB's director of quality and clinical governance solutions Dr Hywel Lloyd said Wednesday that supply chain challenges had created difficulty accessing RATs last week, but these had been resolved over the weekend.

While the peak of the current outbreak would be difficult to predict, he said, DHB management was already thinking about how the board would recover the backlog the Omicron surge would create.

Acting chief operating officer Hamish Brown said the DHB was keen to keep going with as much of its business as usual activity as it could, given staff were still struggling to clear backlogs from lockdowns.

Meanwhile, about 37 Southland and Otago businesses have already signed up to volunteer for the Southern Heroes program to assist health staff where need in the coming weeks.

People and Culture executive director Tanya Basel said staff would be redeployed as needed and keeping Māori health providers, aged care facilities and maternity services going would be a priority.

Nationally, DHBs had signed off on a plan to ensure staff welfare needs would be met during the surge, she said, which would include meals and psychosocial first aid, among other things.

“We know that it's already been a hard two years,” she said.

Location of new cases will be released later in the day.

As of midnight Tuesday, there were 130 cases are in Central Otago, 65 in Clutha, 3734 cases in Dunedin, 60 in Gore, 285 in Invercargill, 996 in the Queenstown Lakes district, 125 in the Southland district, and 150 in Waitaki.