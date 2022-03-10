Covid 19: Omicron peak could hit Christchurch next week, experts say

Chris Hipkins announces the self-isolation time for cases and household contacts will be cut to seven days, from 10.

In a silent city with at least 3000 cases, 95 people lie in hospital beds as up to 12 per cent of the Canterbury population is forced to stay home.

Bars are closed, classrooms are empty and supermarket shelves hollowed. In parts of Christchurch rubbish bins stay un-emptied and food processors watch their profits dive as line workers fail to turn up to work.

At swimming pools and libraries the doors remain locked and shops find it difficult to restock with distribution centres operating with half their usual staff.

This is how the Omicron peak could look in the city and epidemiologists say it could be less than a week away.

Based on Auckland’s experience, Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa lead researcher Doctor Emily Harvey thinks the peak could happen sooner than Cantabrians think, and she urged people to stock up on food and medicine.

“It’s going to be really important that there is support for people in isolation.”

She warned there had been many cases in Auckland where friends and families had caught the virus at the same time which had severed their support network.

With supermarket delivery spots oversubscribed, Harvey said those isolating could struggle to access food supplies during the seven-day isolation period without outside help.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch streets are expected to stay quiet next week when the peak of Omicron is forecast to arrive.

A Countdown spokesperson said fewer people working across the supply chain meant they were already seeing impacts on the amount of stock they could get onto shelves at any one time.

“The key thing is that there are plenty of food and groceries to go around – it’s just taking longer to get through.”

In some Auckland stores trading hours have been reduced deli and bakery service counters have closed to help in priority areas.

As of Tuesday, around 1900 employees were isolating or had tested positive, the spokesperson said.

Between 8 to 12 per cent of the population would be isolating at the peak due to being positive or a household contact, with between 3000-3500 cases per day, Harvey said.

Based on Wednesday’s Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) data of 2000 new cases that could result in a 44 to 57 per cent increase on current numbers by Tuesday next week.

Harvey projected numbers would peak and then plateau for up to seven days before they declined, but caveated her predictions on how available tests would continue to be.

Professor Michael Plank​​, from the University of Canterbury’s School of Mathematics and Statistics, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the region recorded a “significant number” of cases this week.

He estimated Canterbury would be one to two weeks behind Auckland’s peak but said it was difficult to know exactly when.

Auckland could be close to, or even possibly at its peak, he said, echoing earlier comments from other epidemiologists.

He expected Christchurch could experience about 3000 cases a day at the peak and said there could be “several hundred” deaths nationwide.

A CDHB spokesperson said they expected to hit peak hospital admissions two weeks after the Auckland region.

Incident controller Tracey Maisey said on Wednesday 160 staff were not at work after testing positive, but they had not yet brought in staff from outside the region.

Another 240 of the 11,000 employees were absent, thought to be isolating due to Covid.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Oxford Group co-owner and Christchurch hospitality stalwart Max Bremner thinks the peak has already reached Christchurch hospitality employees.

In preparation for staff shortages, a support team of medical professionals has been put together to assist in areas across the health system where resources would most be needed.

They were also redeploying staff to areas where there was high need, she said.

Although the CDHB was expecting around 100 patients in hospital with the virus at the peak, some admissions may be incidental, she said, if the patient was hospitalised for other reasons but tested positive.

Currently, there were 36 beds within the intensive care unit and children’s high care areas that can be used in Christchurch Hospital.

They also opened the newly upgraded 33 bed Parkside ground medical space at the end of 2021 to care for acutely unwell people, and had another 14 beds available in the new Medical Progressive Care unit for patients with breathing problems that don’t need ICU.

The DHB intends to continue to provided planned elective care for as long as possible, although some re-triaging was under way, she said.

“Essential treatment and care for people with cancer will continue with enhanced precautions, as will essential maternity and acute treatment and inpatient care.”

Christchurch City Council have planned for a 25 per cent reduction in staff in coming weeks but anticipate that number could rise when the city hits its peak.

A spokesperson said in a worst-case scenario, a shortage of drivers may mean they could not separate different components of rubbish for a short period of time.

Council expected to have continued temporary closures across facilities including libraries and recreation and sport facilities as they manage staff availability during the peak.

Waltham and Te Hapua Halswell pools and the Sumner Library were already forced to close temporarily because of Covid-related staff shortages.

The spokesperson said they believed they would be able to continue to provide crucial services through the peak and have identified backup staff from other teams that can step into roles if required.

Oxford Group co-owner and longstanding hospitality operator Max Bremner thinks the peak of Omicron might have passed for his employees by the time it reaches the public.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch is expected to become a silent city when the peak of Omicron arrives.

Bremner was 20 per cent down in staff across the many venues he’s involved with including Fat Eddies, Original Sin and The Bog.

But now staff were beginning to come back.

Bremner said suburban accommodation and liquor stores were doing well, but the CBD was “dreadful” with hospitality venues “completely nude” of people.

With the peak just around the corner Bremner was looking forward to business returning to normal in coming months as establishments like Original Sin return to pre-pandemic daily takes of $10,000 after they had dropped to $1000.

At ANZCO Foods near Ashburton, staffing levels on the chain have already been impacted according to communications manager Janet Wright.

As the peak nears they have plans in place to manage labour shortages and continue to work closely with employees, farmer suppliers and supply chain partners as they endeavour to meet processing requirements and customer’s needs.