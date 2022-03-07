Covid-19: Southern DHB alerted to vaccine storage breach

More than 1500 people are being contacted after they were dosed with a Covid-19 vaccine that hadn’t been stored at the right temperature. (File photo)

The Southern District Health Board will be investigating Covid-19 vaccination provider Engage Safety and auditing 130 others after discovering a cold chain breach.

It is in the process of contacting 1571 residents – mostly in the Queenstown-Lakes district – who are being advised to replace their vaccinations after it was alerted to Pfizer vaccines being stored at the incorrect temperature between December 1 and January 28.

In a virtual press conference on Monday, chief executive Chris Fleming apologised as chief executive and on behalf of the DHB, for the failure.

“The SDHB recognises the inconvenience and anxiety it may cause for the affected individuals. We sincerely apologise to those people who have been impacted by this incident, and also to their whānau.”

Engage Safety director and clinical lead Debbie Swain-Rewi also apologised for the storage issue identified during an audit last week.

“I want to say how very sorry I am for the inconvenience and upset caused to all the people affected by this.”

Swain-Rewi had a long history of health care in the Quenstown-Lakes district, including 10 years of providing vaccinations, and something like this had not happened before, she said.

“I am fully supporting the SDHB’s investigation into the matter. We are not conducting vaccinations during this time.”

Fleming was alerted to the problem on Thursday and the DHB then sought advice from the Immunisation Advisory Centre, the Ministry of Health and Pfizer about the effectiveness of the doses that were delivered at various locations in Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago.

The recommendation was that those affected would need replacement doses.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southern DHB Chief Executive Chris Fleming apologised to those affected.

His team were up until 3am on Sunday night matching vaccination data with affected batches, Fleming said.

Those who received the doses – most of which were boosters, but some that were first and second doses – would receive a text, a phone call and a letter with individual advice, based on which dose would need to be replaced.

He also believed it was important to recognise the scale of incorrect doses – 1571 versus the 600,000 doses delivered in Southland and Otago.

“Today is about taking action to ensure that everybody in the Southern DHB who received a vaccination is optimally protected,” Fleming said.

He was confident that this was an isolated incident.

Medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said she understood that some affected people would prefer to seek advice from their GP, in which case this would be funded by the DHB.

“There is no risk of harm to individuals that have received a vaccine stored at an incorrect temperature. However, in these circumstances the vaccine is not considered to be potent nor to produce a reliable level of immunity,” she said.

Supplied Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack says different providers have different processes for storing vaccines. (File photo)

The error was discovered by an immunisation coordinator during a visit to the provider when she asked to see storage records, Jack said.

Vaccine temperatures were monitored, but it was unclear where the error occurred and this would be subject to investigation, she said.

Temperature-related vaccine storage issues could happen at any stage in the journey of the vaccine from its origin through to the administration of the vaccine to individuals, and was commonly referred to as cold chain failures.

The affected provider has ceased vaccination pending the outcome of a full investigation.

People affected by this incident who wish to book their replacement vaccination should call 0800 28 29 26 (7 days a week, 8am to 8pm) for more information.

On Monday, Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult thanked the Southern DHB for fronting up and said the situation was “extremely disappointing”.

“However, the checks and balances in the SDHB’s system have picked up this failure, and it is reassuring to know that each and every individual who received an affected dose will be contacted directly in the next few days, so they can take the necessary steps to get the protection they need,” he said.