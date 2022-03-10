Ronapreve: First Covid-19 therapeutic drug to get Medsafe's approval not effective against Omicron

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the Government has bought 60,000 courses of the new Pfizer antiviral drug to fight Covid-19. (Video first published Dec 6, 2021)

The first new Covid-19 therapeutic drug to get Medsafe's approval demonstrates "significantly diminished potency" against Omicron.

Medsafe approved the Covid-19 drug Ronapreve in December 2021 and secured enough doses to treat 5300 people. The medicine mimics the body’s natural defences for fighting disease and is given intravenously or as an injection.

It is funded for people with Covid-19 who have mild to moderate symptoms and are at high risk of progressing to severe disease.

SUPPLIED/Stuff.co.nz The Covid-19 drug Ronapreve is given intravenously or as an injection (file photo).

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported 202,141 active cases in New Zealand, with 742 people in hospital with Covid-19.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 antiviral gets provisional approval - but delivery unlikely before April

* Covid-19: South Auckland GPs call for new anti-viral drugs in battle against Omicron

* Access to Covid-19 anti-viral treatments recommended for at-risk groups, including Māori, Pasifika



The Ministry of Health said Ronapreve reduces the severity of Covid-19 by keeping more cases out of hospital and shortens the duration of symptoms and infectious period which in turn reduces the risk of patients passing the virus on to other people.

However, evidence shows Ronapreve does not appear to be effective against the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“Following initial analysis of neutralisation activity, Ronapreve has demonstrated significantly diminished potency against the Omicron variant of Covid-19,” said Pharmac chief medical officer Dr David Hughes.

Supplied Dr David Hughes, Pharmac's chief medical officer.

Despite Ronapreve not being effective against Omicron, "Delta is still around," Hughes said.

“While Ronapreve is unlikely to be used in large quantities while Omicron is the dominant variant of Covid-19 in New Zealand, Pharmac considers it is important that Ronapreve remains available to those patients who become unwell with the Delta variant of Covid-19.”

Although Ronapreve has been available for use in DHB hospitals from February 1, the mechanism for making Covid-19 treatments available to patients in the community has not yet been established.

“Pharmac’s approach to securing supply of a portfolio of Covid-19 treatments allows treatments such as Ronapreve which may be less effective against current Covid-19 variants to be stored for use against any future variants where they may be effective.”

The Ministry of Health has emphasised the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted as protection against Covid-19.

“Our focus remains on getting as many people as possible vaccinated, including booster shots, and practical measures like wearing face masks, social distancing and scanning into any locations visited.”

But University of Otago professor of biochemistry Kurt Krause said: “We don’t want to forget about the antivirals”.

Krause said the approval process for new drugs was important.

He said most countries have an emergency approved process for new drugs, otherwise you will “miss the pandemic you are trying to reach”.

Supplied Professor Kurt Krause from the University of Otago.

Hughes said Pharmac is working as quickly as possible to assess and secure access to Covid-19 treatments.

“We are doing this using specific funding allocated by the Government for the purchase of Covid-19 treatments, rather than from the Combined Pharmaceutical Budget,” he said

Ronapreve is one of two Covid-19 treatments currently available in New Zealand. The other is dexamethasone, an existing steroid treatment; it helps limit the body’s over-reaction to Covid-19 seen in severe cases of infection.

Medsafe was expected to provide an update this week on Paxlovid, another Covid-19 antiviral, however it’s unlikely to be delivered before April this year.