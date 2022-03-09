Tairāwhiti/Gisborne records first Covid-19 death, three others in hospital

Tairāwhiti/Gisborne has recorded its first Covid-19 death, while three other people have been admitted to hospital, including one person in intensive care.

A 77-year-old man with pre-existing health conditions, who was also positive for Covid-19, died on Tuesday after being discharged from Gisborne Hospital.

Hauora Tairāwhiti chief executive Jim Green said the man was admitted to hospital by ambulance last Friday. The man’s health improved and he was assessed as fit to return home.

“From all staff at Hauora Tairāwhiti, we send our thoughts and aroha to the family. We ask the community respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Simon Hendery/Stuff The man died after being discharged from Gisborne Hospital. (File photo)

Green said a review would be undertaken in relation to the incident, as it would in any circumstances where there was an “unexpected outcome”.

He could not provide further detail about the three patients still in hospital, only to say they were all stable and the person in intensive care unit was not being ventilated.

Most of the region's 1745 cases were based within Gisborne itself, Green said, with Hauora Tairāwhiti reporting 373 new cases on Wednesday.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Hauora Tairāwhiti chief executive Jim Green says a review is under way after a man with Covid-19 died after being discharged from Gisborne Hospital. (File photo)

He said they were still to trying to make sure other parts of their community, especially those along the coast and western parts of the region, were being supported with access to care as well as testing and vaccinations.

The number of staff impacted by the outbreak was also starting to mount and Green offered his thanks to those who had rallied around, including local general practitioners.

His message to the public was much the same as it had been from the beginning, he said – get vaccinated, wear masks and avoid sharing air such as during meal breaks, and having household plans for isolation.

Stuff Seventeen people with Covid-19 were in Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings on Wednesday. (File photo)

He felt the region's relatively low number of hospitalisations was reflective of the importance in getting vaccinated. As of Tuesday the region had a vaccination rate of 93.5 per cent first dose, 90.9 per cent second dose and 70.1 per cent boosted.

Seventeen people with Covid-19 were also reported to be in Hawke's Bay Hospital, with the region reporting 707 cases on Wednesday, taking it's total to 4398.

On Monday, the hospital mobilised its dedicated Covid-19 ward which had capacity to manage 17 covid-19 positive patients, including those requiring intensive level care.

A second ward able to accommodate 24 patients would be open if required.