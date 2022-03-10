Senior nurses, office workers boost Waikato DHB as 400 off due to Covid

There were 50 Covid-positive patients in Waikato Hospital on Thursday, but about two thirds of them were getting care for an unrelated condition.

Senior nurses are being pulled back onto the floor, corporate staffers are turning hospital attendants and planned care is being put off as Waikato DHB deals with the Omicron wave.

Waikato Hospital now has three dedicated Covid wards and had 50 patients with the virus on Thursday.

About a third of those were in hospital because of Covid (18) and the rest (32) were getting care for an unrelated condition, a DHB statement said.

“The teams have been amazing and they’ve stepped up, but it’s our staffing impact that’s causing the most pressure at the moment,” the DHB’s executive director of hospital and community services Chris Lowry told a health select committee on Wednesday.

Covid had cut the DHB’s staff by about 400, the DHB told Stuff on Thursday, with 110 of those staff having tested positive.

Others were isolating, household contacts, or off for other reasons, such as childcare.

With staff numbers down, the DHB had to put off planned care “which we don't like to do”, chief executive Kevin Snee told Wednesday’s select committee.

Non-urgent planned care across all specialities is being put off, the DHB told Stuff, though it couldn’t provide numbers.

“This impacts on both outpatients and patients requiring procedures. Urgent patients continue to be treated.”

Staff freed up by that are being redeployed in the acute and urgent areas – and they’re not the only ones taking on different tasks.

Corporate support team members have been helping the attendant, or orderly, services, and the nurses on the floor include people who are usually nurse directors, nurse managers, nurse specialists or research nurses.

Overall hospital occupancy was about 85 per cent on Wednesday, “as a result of reducing the level of our planned care services,” Lowry told Wednesday’s select committee.

Commissioner Dame Karen Poutasi said Waikato DHB had been in a good position to deal with Delta, and had to pivot rapidly with Omicron.

“We’ve had big demands on us being the second largest DHB, behind the Auckland region, in terms of needing to respond to Covid in our community.”