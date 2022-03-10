Covid-19: Medsafe to decide on booster dose for 16 to 17-year-olds in next few weeks

Chris Hipkins told Q+A he believes there is "certainly more infection in the community than the testing numbers will be showing".

Cabinet ministers will in the next few days discuss whether 16 to 17-year-olds will become eligible for a booster dose against Covid-19 while Medsafe will decide whether it can be used as a booster dose in the next few weeks.

The Covid-19 vaccination technical advisory group, an independent expert panel advising the Government, says 16 and 17-year-olds should get a booster dose as part of the vaccine roll-out. It comes as high rates of the virus among school children continue to disrupt education.

But Auckland University professor Nikki Turner, medical director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre and a member of the group, says many adults with other conditions, Māori and Pasifika, are still waiting on their booster dose amid the Omicron peak.

“It is a nice and useful addition but the people in New Zealand right now most urgently in the need of boosters are older people and adults with conditions. Those are our vulnerable people. Māori and Pasifika are in need of boosters,” she said.

Omar Marques/Getty Images Medsafe is considering whether teenagers aged 16 and 17 should be able to get a booster Pfizer dose. (File photo)

“Most young people will get a good response from two doses but it’s important right now to consider those who are high risk.”

Pfizer has applied to Medsafe for its Covid-19 vaccine to be used as a booster dose for 16 to 17-year-old teenagers who have had a primary course of its vaccine. More than a quarter of eligible adults have not had their booster dose.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said Medsafe would have made its decision on the application in the next few weeks.

“Overall, more countries are making it available for 16 and 17-year-olds, routinely available if they want to get it, but not for that younger 12 to 15-year-old group, and that's the gist of the advice that we've got from our team of technical experts,” he said.

“The question then is the decision for ministers about making that available for that group if they want to do that.”

Bloomfield said there was a limited amount of evidence about the benefits and risks of boosters in young people aged 12 to 17.

Australia’s therapeutic goods administration in January approved Pfizer as a booster dose for 16 to 17-year-olds.