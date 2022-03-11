One person with Covid-19 is in ICU at Palmerston North Hospital

Queues for Covid-19 testing in Palmerston North have stretched along Main St and into Princess St.

almerston North has its first Covid-19 patient in intensive care.

The person was one of 16 cases in the hospital on Friday.

MidCentral District Health Board Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies said there were a total of 682 new cases in the region.

That was up on 653 the day before.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff One person with Covid-19 has been admitted to Palmerston North Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Earlier modelling for the MidCentral Health district predicted there would be 740 new cases a day at the peak of the Omicron outbreak.

Friday’s figures brought the total number of active cases across MidCentral to 5100. There were 2213 in Palmerston North city, 1444 in Horowhenua, 686 in Manawatū, 457 in Tararua and 300 in Ōtaki.

Davies has repeated pleas for people to continue to isolate if they had a positive Covid-19 result or were a household contact of a case, and to get tested if they had any symptoms.

Support was available for people isolating at home, she said.

“Work and Income may be able to help to pay for urgent and essential costs like food, medicine and some bills. Anyone can request help – you do not need to be on a benefit. For more information visit: https://bit.ly/WIHelp”

The Covid-19 isolation period reduces from 10 days to seven days on Saturday.

Davies said that would see a drop in active case numbers as a group of people who might have had another three days to go would be classified as recovered cases.