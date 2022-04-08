Judge dismisses case against vaccine mandates for teachers and doctors

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published more than 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles.)

A small group of medical professionals and teachers who opposed the Government vaccination mandates have had their hopes of a legal overturn dashed.

Justice Francis Cooke on Friday dismissed the judicial appeals heard in the High Court at Wellington last month.

The groups challenged the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for their profession on the basis – in part – that they have an absolute right to refuse medical treatment.

The group, New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science, and their education counterparts, New Zealand Teachers Speaking Out with Science, asked for relief from the mandates.

READ MORE:

* Zero tolerance for unvaccinated doctors and teachers necessary to prevent transmission, Crown tells judge

* Jab or job labelled 'Hobson's choice' by medical professionals challenging mandate

* GP who gave Covid vaccine exemption letter to an undercover reporter under investigation, nurse has practising certificate suspended



Supplied The group, New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science, and their education counterparts, New Zealand Teachers Speaking Out with Science, had asked for relief from the mandates. (File photo)

Cooke said he accepted the right to refuse medical treatment was a significant one, but it was not an absolute right. It was subject to reasonable limitations.

“In the health and disability sector the close interaction between health professionals and patients, the patients’ potential vulnerability, the limitation on the ability of patients’ to make informed choices, and the need to keep public confidence in health services provided justification for the mandate.”

There was also a justification in the education sector, he said.

“In effect, the community was requiring significant numbers of children to congregate with others, and with adults. There was a risk of Covid infection for the children, but more particularly, a risk to the community that the children interacted with. That potentially justified a risk minimisation approach, albeit the justification is less clear-cut than in the health sector.”

The judge said no-one was being forced to get vaccinated.

“They are not being physically restrained and inoculated,” he said.

Justice Cooke said he did not accept the expert evidence presented by the groups – that the unknown safety concerns about the Pfizer vaccine – meant that a mandate was not justified.

He also said adverse effects from the mandate, such as job losses, did not mean the mandate was unjustified, and he was not satisfied there were unaddressed safety issues.

The mandate for the education sector was lifted on Tuesday, more than a month after the case was heard.

He noted that the mandate for health professionals is to be reviewed and may be narrowed.

Justice Cooke found that the limits to the groups’ right existed in October 2021 when the mandates were introduced but cautioned that the rapidly evolving situation with Omicron might mean that measures such as the mandatory vaccination of teachers as a benefit might be relatively less significant and accordingly less justified.

“Ultimately, the question concerning the justification for the Covid-19 mandates now comes down to a question of timing. Such mandates can only be justified as emergency measures,” he said.

Deputy chairman of New Zealand Teachers Speaking Out with Science Mike Shaw said the group was shocked the case was unsuccessful.

“The same judge ruled in favour of the police and Defence Force. Does this mean that there is one form of human rights for our police and Defence Force and another for educational staff? Today’s ruling reflects that the courts of New Zealand appear to be prepared to support the Government’s determination to overrule the NZ Bill of Rights,” he said.