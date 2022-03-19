End of the road for Covid-19 vaccine passes would be late wedding present for bride-to-be

Christchurch woman Lydia Donaldson hopes the vaccine mandate will be revoked before next Saturday so she can have three unvaccinated loved ones at her wedding.

Hopes are mounting that the red Covid-19 traffic light setting and the need for vaccine passes at public venues will soon end – especially for one couple who had to un-invite 45 guests from their upcoming wedding.

Lydia Donaldson and Ben Scott, who are getting married in Christchurch next Saturday, were forced to undergo the unpleasant task of culling almost a third of their guests to meet Covid-19 rules on numbers at venues.

“Having to call and un-invite 45 people was awful ... it was heartbreaking,” said Donaldson.

While any relaxation of the rules will come too late for those who didn't make the final 100 on the list, the couple hope a change will allow three “very important” but unvaccinated guests to attend.

Vaccine passes and traffic light settings are to be reviewed next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday, amid growing calls from politicians and hospitality and tourism leaders for restrictions to be loosened.

QR code scanning rates by New Zealanders have also plummeted in recent months, from 3.2 million a day on December 15 to just over one million on March 15, and Taupō District Council has already axed vaccine pass requirements at several of its venues.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Christopher Luxon, out touring businesses in Petone and Hutt on Friday, has called for an end to vaccine mandates

On Friday, National Party leader Christopher Luxon called for the isolation period to reduce from seven days to five, and for vaccine mandates, the traffic light framework and pre-departure testing to be scrapped once the border opens to Australia on April 12.

“As we come through the peak of Omicron, it’s time to phase out restrictions and allow people to get back to normal,” he said.

“This is particularly important for businesses, which have often borne the brunt of restrictions like gathering limits, vaccine passes and scanning in.”

With Omicron widespread in the community and high vaccine rates, the red setting and measures such as vaccine passes should be stood down immediately, Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Julie White said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Epidemiologist Michael Baker says the current vaccine passes need to be used differently.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker also said the current vaccine passes were not ideal and needed to be upgraded.

“We need to keep the tools we have but use them differently. I think people do feel better though when they know that everyone around them is double vaccinated and boosted.”

During a visit to Queenstown to meet tourism bosses on Friday, Ardern said the Government would look to scrap vaccine passes, with a decision likely to be announced next week.

“Vaccine passes don’t have the same use, so we’ll be looking to remove those.”

She said the traffic light system was still necessary, citing hospitalisations and health workers with Covid, but was non-committal when asked when a move to Orange would be on the cards.

“We’ll sit down and assess where we are in the outbreak, and our ability to move further down the traffic light system.

“We do need to make sure that we continue to be cautious, but we're also planning for when we come down the other side, and we can start to ease many of those restrictions.”

White called on the Government to ensure that any changes to Covid-19 frameworks would offer more certainty, more timely clarifications and less ambiguity around what is required of businesses.

“Covid restrictions are costly and are taking the hospitality out of hospitality,” she said, saying that the laborious checking of vaccine passes and need for staff to enforce it was a burden for stretched businesses.

“The vaccine pass, which was one of the useful tools in keeping Covid out of the community, is redundant with so many cases out there and no locations of interest.

“The red traffic light setting is literally killing businesses.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Any change to Covid restrictions will come too late for Christchurch's Electric Avenue, which has already been cancelled.

The review of Covid settings has also come too late for organisers who have already had to cancel events.

Callam Mitchell, of Team Event, which runs Electric Avenue and the Great Kiwi Beer Festival, said he would welcome a change but it would make little difference to him, having already pulled the plug on his summer programme.

He now has his focus set on next summer, saying: “Once we know that we’re moving down the alert levels and they are hopefully a thing of the past, we can start putting firm plans in place.”

Court Theatre chief executive Barbara George said there were plans to reopen to the public in mid-May with a weekend of Scared Scriptless followed by a new play, Girl on the Train.

She said those dates were the theatre’s best assessment of when Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted, allowing the theatre to reopen.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Twenty Seven Steps owner Emma Mettrick checked vaccine passes herself in the first few weeks to prevent her staff from being abused by unhappy customers. (File photo).

Hospitality business owners also said they would welcome a relaxing of vaccine pass rules.

In the first few weeks of the mandate being in effect, Emma Mettrick, owner of Christchurch restaurant Twenty Seven Steps, checked customers’ passes herself to prevent staff from being abused.

Mettrick said she trusted the health advice and was happy to abide by it, but in the same vein, “not having to discriminate is awesome”.