Covid-19: Doctors paid $120 to perform rapid antigen test, assess patients with virus symptoms

Doctors are being paid $120 to supervise while a person with Covid-19 symptoms takes a rapid antigen test and then clinically assess them at a medical practice.

Industry representatives say the fee is reasonable, although it is likely the only test practices are paid to undertake, medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners Dr Bryan Betty​ says.

“The full cost of a claim for supervised rapid antigen test is probably reasonable, but you will always get debate about that amongst the profession,” he said.

“There can be a reasonable amount involved in doing it so it’s sometimes not straightforward which is a reason not all practices are doing it.”

General practices are funded $120, excluding GST, to make a clinical assessment and provide a test – which can be a rapid antigen test or a PCR test. Meanwhile, pharmacies and medical practices receive $45 to supervise a person without symptoms taking a test, such as for domestic travel and court attendance.

The Ministry of Health worked with sector groups to develop the funding model, its deputy chief executive of Covid-19 response Bridget White said.​

General Practice New Zealand chair Jeff Lowe, who has advised the Government on its pandemic response, also said the fee was reasonable.​

“If someone rings up with cold and flu symptoms and thinks they might have Covid, we will say to them do you think you need to see a doctor because you are unwell, or do you just need a test,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Jeff Lowe says people with arthritis are among those who might need help performing a rapid antigen test. (File photo)

“If they say they are unwell, they have shortness of breath, they have chest pain and they need to see a doctor, we will bring them into the clinic – they will have a RAT test first, so we know whether they have Covid or not, and then we will do a clinical assessment. So that is the $120.”

There were “very few” people needing a supervised test for which doctors are paid $45, said Lowe who works out of a practice in Karori, Wellington.

“We are really only doing for people who can’t do it themselves – that might be because they have arthritis and they can’t use the kit, or they may be elderly, or there may be difficulty understanding the instructions of how to do it so we will do it for them.”

Pharmacies and other community health providers are also paid 50 cents to distribute tests, which usually come in a pack of 12.