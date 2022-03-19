Covid-19: Cafe fined $16,000 for failing to check vaccine passes moving to 'private membership'

Level One cafe and bar in New Brighton, Christchurch has been issued $16,000 worth of fines for failing to check vaccine passes and displaying vaccine pass signage.

A Christchurch cafe and bar appears to be moving to a “members only” system to avoid paying its fines for failing to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Level One cafe and bar in New Brighton, Christchurch received two infringement notices totalling $16,000 from WorkSafe in February after inspectors visited and found the premises was not checking the vaccine pass status of patrons, nor did it have vaccine pass related signage, as required by law.

No one was checking vaccine passes and none of the staff were wearing masks when Stuff visited the premises in January. A sign on the door forbid photos being taken inside.

Stuff understands the cafe’s owner – listed as Rebecca Tavete – has ignored WorkSafe inspectors’ pleas to adhere to the rules and is moving the business to a “members only” system to attempt to avoid paying any fines. The fines will apply regardless of the business’ privacy status, WorkSafe has said.

Social media posts and a sign on the door of the cafe refer to it being open to members only.

“Very soon we will be open to members only,” a post read.

Tavete could not be reached for comment on Friday or Saturday.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said its role was to enforce current legislation, and there had been no changes to the Covid-19 legislation made yet.

WorkSafe took an educate-first approach but would issue fines to those who refused to comply.

Level One is not the first Christchurch business attempting to avoid fines for Covid non-compliance.

Lotus Heart vegetarian restaurant has received seven infringement notices totalling $44,000 for failing to adhere to Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Bhuvah Thurston's restaurant, the Lotus-Heart in Christchurch, was born out of her association with Sri Chinmoy - an Indian spiritual teacher. (Video first published February, 2020)

Owner Bhuvah Thurston’s unwillingness to engage with WorkSafe inspectors landed her the fines.

Thurston is now asking customers to sign private contracts before entering the store which refer to pledging donations and a ‘covenant of silence’.

A small group of long-time Lotus-Heart customers, who did not wish to be named, were still attending the restaurant following its Covid-19 breaches and fines, but said the introduction of private contracts in order to dine there was “a step too far.” They cut ties after 15 years of being customers.

Thurston has repeatedly declined to respond to questions from Stuff and trespassed all members of The Press from her restaurant last year.

Neither Level One nor Lotus Heart has paid any amount of their current fines.