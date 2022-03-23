Covid-19: Concern a 'more severe' flu season could be caused by workers being forced to use up sick leave

A public health expert and union is warning of a winter flu season time bomb as companies make workers use all available sick leave while isolating from Covid-19, rather than taking Government subsidies.

Fletcher Building and SkyCity are facing criticism over the approach, while frustrated Countdown employees have started a petition calling on the supermarket giant to use Covid-19 discretionary leave instead of sick leave.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said this year's flu season was going to be “far more severe” because there had been two years of “minimal exposure” to flu and other respiratory viruses.

In 2020, health experts found there had been a “near extinction of influenza” in New Zealand following the Covid-19 response, resulting in a 99.8 percent reduction in flu cases.

Sick leave was vital for workers who have to physically turn up to work, so that they can stay healthy and not spread their illnesses to colleagues, Baker said.

“[Workers] need to be given a system that is easy for them to isolate, if they need to, without using up all their sick pay and potentially having to take leave without pay.”

The transmission of a lot of infectious diseases would “really be dampened down” if everyone had the ability to stay home when sick, he said.

Supplied Professor Michael Baker says sick leave is vital in controlling outbreaks.

“We should remove as many barriers as we can to people doing the right thing and isolating.”

The Government offers a number of wage subsidy programmes to help pay employees who needed to self-isolate and can't work from home. These include the Covid-19 Leave Support Scheme and Short-Term Absence Payment.

First Union general secretary Dennis Maga said many businesses were trying to drive down leave balances, so their financial situation looked better on paper.

“After two years of the pandemic without workers having decent opportunities to go on holiday – and while support has also been available from Government for self-isolation – many companies are now cynically trying to offload sick and annual leave from their books,” Maga said.

“This is not just a problem at well-established companies – smaller businesses without strong union memberships are especially vulnerable to this kind of predatory practice.”

Supplied Fletcher Building and SkyCity have been criticised for making staff use sick leave when isolating.

Maga said the issue required intervention from the Government to address the threshold at which companies could claim a wage subsidy to better fit the isolation period, because it could leave workers “out of pocket.”

A Fletcher spokesman previously told Stuff the organisation was “moving to a strategy of living with Covid” and this had shaped how it approached pay and leave.

It denied the company’s motive was to drive down leave balances.

“We believe our approach of utilising leave entitlements for periods of Covid-related absence, combined with additional discretionary support where required, strikes the appropriate balance.”

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said it was not the ministry's place to comment on people’s sick leave.

It acknowledged concerns about influenza and other winter illnesses, and health system planning was underway to prepare for this.

SkyCity did not directly respond to questions about using Covid to reduce the leave balance on its financials.

A spokeswoman said it intended to apply for the Covid-19 Leave Support Scheme.

“SkyCity is confident it is applying the subsidy in accordance with [Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment] guidelines and employment law.”