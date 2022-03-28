Christchurch closing in on Auckland as New Zealand's Covid-19 capital

Vaccine passes and mandates may be gradually eased in the near future as Covid-19 case numbers continue to fall, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

The Covid-19 infection rate in Canterbury is almost three times higher than Auckland, despite Auckland still continuing to record the highest number of new infections, an epidemiologist says.

New Zealand may be past the peak of new infections, but the high infection rate was also likely to make Canterbury the new daily Covid-19 case capital before the pandemic was over.

On Monday, there were 2300 new cases in Auckland, and 2119 in Canterbury – a difference of 181.

However, when looking at the rates of infection, it was evident that the outbreak was currently “far more intense” in Canterbury than it was in Auckland where cases peaked three weeks ago, University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 3787 cases in Canterbury, 54 people in hospital

* Covid-19: 18,699 new community cases in Omicron outbreak, seven deaths

* Covid-19: 777 cases in Canterbury, 19,566 nationwide



“It’s a real shame DHBs don’t publish the rates [of infection] each day. Rates are the true measure of impact, and Canterbury’s rate is much higher at the moment.”

The current rate of infection in Auckland was 132 cases per 100,000, while Canterbury’s was 361 cases per 100,000 – almost three times higher than Auckland.

As New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland was naturally the first place to be widely seeded with the virus, Baker said, with the Omicron outbreak taking off there in late February.

Auckland’s daily case numbers peaked a week later around March 4, but South Island health boards – including Canterbury – only reached their peak on March 22.

At its peak, Auckland’s infection rate was 762 cases per 100,000, while Canterbury’s rate was 595 per 100,000, which Baker said was “broadly the same magnitude”.

The rates in Canterbury on Monday were still about 60 per cent of its peak, compared to 20 per cent in Auckland, he said.

While the country is still in the grips of a community Omicron outbreak, new daily cases of Covid-19 have been falling overall.

The Ministry of Health reported 112,976 active cases of Covid-19 nationwide as of Monday.

That included 21,904 across Auckland’s three district health board (DHB) areas – Waitematā, Auckland, and Counties Manukau – and 19,053 in the Canterbury District Health Board area.

According to the Canterbury health board – which has slightly different figures from the ministry due to differing cut off times – as of Monday morning there were 18,967 active cases in the region, of which 17,513 are in Christchurch, Waimakariri and Selwyn, which make up the Greater Christchurch area.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch’s central business area has been largely empty in recent weeks (file photo).

While Canterbury’s total number was still lower than Auckland’s, the two regions’ daily case numbers are drawing closer together.

The Monday before last, March 21, Auckland had 3279 new cases and Canterbury had 2267, a difference of 1012, while the week prior Auckland had 4730 new cases and Canterbury had 1896, a difference of 2834.

In terms of primary, intermediate, and secondary schools with cases of Covid-19, Canterbury was already in the lead nationwide.

Eighty-three per cent of the region’s schools have been affected by the virus, compared with 62 per cent in Auckland, less than Otago, Southland, Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast, Wellington, and Waikato – all in the 70 per cent range.

Covid-19 rules were relaxed over the weekend after the Government announced vaccine pass requirements, most vaccine mandates, QR code scanning and outdoor gathering limits were to be scrapped.

Despite this, business owners reported Christchurch’s central business district has turned into a ghost town in recent weeks, with an increasing number of people either sick, isolating, or working from home.

But Baker said relaxing the rules sent the wrong message – that the risk of catching Covid was diminishing – particularly to South Islanders.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Infectious diseases and pandemic expert professor Michael Baker says Canterbury is still yet to reach its peak of hospitalisations.

The odds of Canterbury’s daily case numbers overtaking Auckland’s in the near future were extremely likely, he said.

“It’s purely because your peaks are separated by time.”

Baker said South Islanders should remember that once cases peaked, it still meant half the people likely to catch Covid-19 were still to be infected.

It would also take around three weeks for case numbers to come down, as Auckland had shown.

“That’s the sad reality ... there’s a long tail of hospitalisations and deaths. I believe Canterbury is still yet to reach its peak of hospitalisations.”

The Canterbury health board’s Covid-19 emergency coordination centre controller Dr Helen Skinner said she expected to see peak hospital admissions towards the middle of the week, based on the health board’s modelling.

“This has been the trend for other North Island regions who have already reached their peak, and we can expect to see the same increase in hospitalisations occurring around seven to 10 days after the peak of community case numbers,” she said.

The Canterbury health board currently had 36 beds within the ICU and Children’s High Care areas in Christchurch Hospital which could be used in response.

Additionally, 33 beds at the Parkside Ground Medical space were upgraded at the end of last year, designed to care for “acutely unwell” patients with Covid-19 who did not require intensive care, Skinner said. Fourteen high acuity beds were also available in the new Medical Progressive Care unit.

Meanwhile, construction was underway for a new 12-bed intensive care facility in the new Waipapa building, adjacent to the current ICU which would be completed before winter, she said.

Skinner said there were currently about 450 staff who were either a case or a household contact. It was estimated that eight to 13 per cent of its workforce would be unable to go to work at the peak.

The rolling week day percentage for frontline staff was 14.15 per cent for nursing, 14.78 per cent for allied staff and 7.97 per cent for doctors on both sick and pandemic leave.

Skinner said reaching the peak did not mean the end of new community cases.

“Just as we have experienced high demand for health services as case numbers increased, it will be a similar situation down the ‘curve’ as we continue to manage the care of Covid-positive patients in the community and in our health facilities.

“The tail of the Omicron outbreak will continue into the winter.”