Two doctors suspended for speaking out about the Covid-19 vaccine win appeal

Two doctors who were suspended by the Medical Council over spreading Covid-19 misinformation have won their appeals against the suspension – but it doesn’t mean they can go back to work yet.

Wellington doctor Matthew Shelton​ was suspended after sending a text message to his patients about his anti-vaccination views stating he did not support the vaccination of children, and pregnant and fertile women.

He and former Taranaki District Health Board radiologist Dr Peter Canaday​ challenged the suspension in a multi-day hearing in Wellington District Court in February.

Now Judge Stephen Harrop​ has released his decisions and said he was satisfied that the council’s decision to suspend was not a fair, reasonable and proportionate response to patient safety or public health.

Stuff Dr Peter Canaday, left, and Dr Matthew Shelton have won an appeal against their Medical Council suspensions.

The judge said the interim suspension decisions must be reversed. But that did not mean an immediate return to work.

Instead, the judge has asked all sides for further information on whether he should send it back to the Medical Council to be reconsidered or whether the doctors and the council could agree on a voluntary undertaking that could outline what the doctors were able to do – which could include not to post on social media.

Shelton’s lawyer, Matthew Clelland QC, had told the judge that his client was not an anti-vaxxer. “These people are daring to express a view that is not consistent with the Medical Council.”

Canaday’s lawyer, Adam Holloway​, had said he was debating data and sharing opinions and there was no evidence of him telling people not to get vaccinated.

Canaday was not anti-vaccination, he said.

Both lawyers had called the Medical Council’s decision to suspend as draconian.

The council had claimed his public comments were likely to increase vaccine hesitancy.

Judge Harrop said: “There is what I believe to be indisputable evidence that those who are not vaccinated are more likely to spread the disease and more likely to suffer serious consequences themselves.”

However, the judge said in Canaday’s case suspending him was a very blunt instrument to employ to achieve the goal of stopping him speaking out especially when it had not stopped him at all.

He said the least restrictive measure would have been a voluntary undertaking in which he would agree to restrictions and there was no reason to think he would not comply.

Harrop said in Shelton’s case, the complaints had been about what he was telling patients rather than public comments.

Shelton had already agreed to a voluntary undertaking, albeit without any restriction on comments to the media, which the judge said the Medical Council were not entitled to ask for.

Chairman of Te Kaunihera Rata o Aotearoa (Medical Council of New Zealand) Dr Curtis Walker​ said the council welcomed the judge’s comments that there was indisputable evidence that those who were not vaccinated were more likely to spread Covid-19.

He said in both cases, the Medical Council would carefully consider the next steps and what would be required to protect the health and safety of the public.

Investigations that could lead to disciplinary tribunal hearings were still underway.