Be Kind, or Be Realistic? Why Kiwis are fed up with everything right now

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Covid-19 traffic light settings will continue unchanged for now.

Kiwis are fed up with everything right now. The Covid pandemic is stretching into its third year, and tempers are frayed. We’re all out of empathy, and experts say that frankly, it's not surprising. Virginia Fallon reports.

When a middle-aged lady flipped her lid and whacked another woman at a supermarket, Zack Simpson wasn’t at all surprised.

It’s the sort of scene his security guards are dealing with on a daily basis: seemingly regular people losing their cool at the slightest provocation. This one was prompted when the innocent party wandered into the whacker’s way; something that would have once been solved with a polite “excuse me”.

Simpson, who owns King’s Security, also recently reviewed footage of a man booting the shopping trolley of an elderly woman who accidentally nudged his trolley while perusing the shelves.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: How to support your mental and physical health in Omicron isolation

* We're marching, we're yelling, but where the hell is New Zealand headed?

* The hidden micro-stresses ruling your life - and how to stop them



“People are just losing it all the time...they’ve lost all kindness for each other.”

Experts say that after two years of being told to be kind, Kiwis’ empathy reserves have run dry, leaving us fed up, burnt out, and thoroughly sick of each other.

With the stress of a seemingly endless pandemic now compounded by rising costs of living, threats of a housing crash, and worries about the Ukraine war, New Zealanders are all out of cope.

And although episodes of supermarket violence are on the extreme end of the scale, a simmering resentment of, well, everything, has gripped the country.

Those in the know say that’s a normal reaction to an abnormal situation, and while the Government’s “be kind” message might have worn thin it’s still better than being the opposite, which is what many of us are doing now.

Even those experts aren’t immune to the occasional bursts of bad temper. When Victoria University’s Dougal Sutherland was recently cut off in traffic he was surprised at his reaction: not quite blowing his top but certainly raging to himself a bit.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland: “Even the small things brass us off.”

“I'd been feeling pent-up and annoyed all day, and it was an Uber. They were too slow.”

The clinical psychologist agrees that right now New Zealanders seem to hate everything. He says our hair-trigger tempers and simmering resentment are understandable, although perhaps not admirable.

“Usually in life we have a bit of a break, but with this intense chronic stress our anger and irritability levels have sat up there. Even the small things brass us off.”

It’s behaviour we’ve seen all the way through the pandemic – remember the early days of outrage about toilet paper? – and it’s only ramping up.

“Our emotional response is normal, but it's an abnormal situation we’re in,” says Sutherland. “We’re in a one-in-100-year event, so it's not surprising we’re having a one-in-100-year response.”

123rf.com Increased costs of living have exacerbated the tempers of Kiwis already stressed by two years of a pandemic.

Covid and increasing costs have been an ever-mounting pile-on keeping our stress, anger and irritability levels high. We haven't been able to recover so now we, and everyone around us, are paying the price.

Sutherland says feelings of guilt and shame often follow a temper blow-out, and we can give ourselves a break by avoiding situations and scenarios we know will be triggering.

“If the news is upsetting you, turn it off. That’s what I had to do the other day.”

Luke says the thing that most upsets him these days is other people. They don’t have to be doing much to annoy him: walking too slow, talking too loud, or simply being alive.

“I’ve always been a fairly social sort of guy, but now I just hate everyone. That old saying about hell being other people? That’s true for me.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Sometimes just being around other people can be enough to trigger a bad mood.

The 48-year-old Wellington man isn’t giving his surname because he’d be out of a job if clients knew how bad-tempered he’s become. He suspects he never recovered from the blissful days of people-free lockdown, and now he’s losing it at everything.

“A woman in front of me at the checkout was taking so long that I nearly screamed. When the bus driver didn’t say ‘hello’ one morning I felt genuine rage, and having to show my vaccine pass at a coffee shop made me furious.”

But if you think it’s bad being a member of the public, try dealing with members of the public.

Those at the coalface of customer service have long born the brunt of the nation’s bad behaviour. In the past two years we’ve seen security guards spat at, library staff screamed at nearly daily, and retail workers verbally abused.

Zack Simpson says his guards have copped more than 200 threats against their lives in the past year, and they’re coming from people you’d previously never have thought capable.

“Middle-aged ladies and average people are becoming abusive and threatening to punch you over. It’s gruesome what they’ll say to you.”

Kiri Hannifin, Countdown’s director of health, safety and wellbeing, tells a similar story about a public come undone.

As well as an increase in shoplifting, supermarket staff have been subjected to more conflict and abuse in the past two years than ever before, she says.

SUPPLIED Kiri Hannifin says Countdown staff have experienced more abuse in the past two years than ever before.

“In the first three months of this year alone, we have had team members kicked, shoved, scratched, racially abused, threatened with rape and sworn at.”

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Emma Wooster also says “general unpleasantness” has increased as people become more fed up and frustrated.

“This takes its toll if you’re having to deal with it day in day out in your workplace.”

FIRST Union Organiser Rahda Hassan says plenty of the aggression comes from everyday people flying off the handle. Long lines at checkouts and the absence of preferred products is resulting in abuse towards staff who have no control over the issues.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Fed up and stressed out customers are making life miserable for supermarket workers.

”I had a member saying a customer threatened ‘I'm going to follow you home’, really scary things like that.”

The ever-increasing cost of groceries has also proven to be a powder keg at the checkouts, with staff often berated about the issue.

“It’s absolutely unfair for the public to treat these workers, many of which aren't being paid a living wage, so disgustingly,” Hassan says.

Retail workers aren’t the only ones suffering, of course. Hospital staff say verbal abuse is worsening, and Dr Bryan Betty says staff at medical centres are also copping it.

“We’re seeing a lot of frustration and irritation right across society now.”

Betty, director of the Royal NZ College of GPs, says the heightened aggression aimed at staff earlier in the pandemic has died down, but what's left in its wake is fed-up people being unpleasant and certainly not kind.

“That’s a function of two years of this endless journey of Covid. Everyone’s fatigued, everyone’s saying ‘enough is enough, I want this gone’. They’ve had enough.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Bryan Betty says some members of the public are taking their frustrations out on medical staff.

There’s no excuse for making the lives of frontline staff miserable, Betty says, though he does understand what’s driving the nation’s irritation. Food and petrol prices have stretched nerves already at breaking point.

“We've been very singular with Covid up until this point and very quickly people’s attention turns to the future. Suddenly all these issues are front and centre, and we’ve still got the Covid hangover.”

Dr Marc Wilson says he hasn’t lost it in any major fashion though has noticed a tendency to overreact at something small like dropping an egg.

"Of course it would bloody well happen! Why can't anything ever be f...... easy?”

The psychologist says those of us feeling similarly can take comfort knowing it’s perfectly normal to feel that everything is awful, at least some of the time.

“With the best will in the world, things don't always go the way that we want. But it's also the case that the past two years have thrown not just one mouldy life-sandwich, but a bucketful of rubbish into our emotional dumpster.”

Supplied Victoria University's Dr Marc Wilson says Kiwis have had a bucketful of rubbish tipped into their emotional dumpster.

Humans have adapted to deal with threats that happen quickly. But when the threat is intangible and prolonged – like a pandemic - things start to break down.

Wilson says empathy and resilience aren’t a stable reservoir to be drawn on endlessly; more like a bucket with holes in it that drains over time and as we use it.

“This is part of the reason why we're closer to losing it - our buckets haven't been filled for a while.”

While the “be kind” catch-cry may have been a little optimistic, and might now feel a little stale, it was an important reminder at a time of extraordinary uncertainty.

“I also took Jacinda's message as a plea for self-compassion, and that's just as important as being kind to others.”

Auckland woman Janet is holding back her last name so she can confess to a transgression she never thought she was capable of: parking in a mobility spot.

“The worst thing is I knew that it might mean a huge amount of inconvenience to someone else and I just thought ‘I don’t care about anyone else’.”

A mother of two small children, the 35-year-old says that after two years of being kind she’s now being anything but. She’s snapping at strangers, refusing to hold doors open for people, and hardly ever lets other cars out in front of hers.

“It’s like I’ve used up all my kindness and don’t have anything left to give. It’s made me a really bad person, which I never used to be.”

Clinical psychologist Karen Nimmo says there’s a big difference between being low on empathy and being a bad person.

Supplied Psychologist and author Karen Nimmo says that right now being decent and polite is a better aim than being kind.

The constant barrage of bad news, and a long period of uncertainty and change has left us frayed, anxious, and low on tolerance, which spills out into our everyday interactions.

“Negative emotions are normal when life is hard, but they shouldn’t define who we are. They might also make us mean, and target others unfairly, and that’s unacceptable.”

The “be kind” adage was good at first, but it was always going to be unsustainable over a long period of stress,” Nimmo says. Under pressure we orient to what’s best for number one - ourselves.

“It’s also not possible to care about everyone, especially when you’re emotionally stretched. Right now, being decent and polite is a better aim than being kind.”

Nimmo says some people’s empathy tanks are more likely to run empty than others. Concerns about money, work and relationships can make things tougher, as can predispositions to anxiety, worry or mental health problems.

For everyone, it’s a case of beware the perfect storm when several things go wrong at once.

“Stress coming at you from multiple directions can make you really vulnerable. Setting up your support team in advance -- family friends colleagues or therapy – is important.”

And as for what’s annoyed her lately?

“I got too wound up when a chair I’d bought didn’t arrive because it’d been lost in transit from Auckland. But I reined it in - you can’t afford to get angry with store managers when your name is Karen.”

‘It’s the little things’: Kiwis share what’s getting to them right now.

On Saturday morning Kiwis told Stuff that while their empathy levels might be running a little low, they’re doing the best they can to manage their frustrations.

And while some are fed up with being told to be kind, others say it’s a good reminder of what we should all be doing anyway.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Alan Bruce says the little things are getting to him more these days.

In Wellington, Alan Bruce says his tolerance levels are a little lower than before the pandemic, admitting he gets frustrated more quickly than he used to, mainly with work.

“All the little things that used to be like ‘oh I'll just get on with it’ now I am just like ‘oh come on’.”

The ‘be kind’ advice still stacks up though: “It shouldn't take a pandemic for that to be something people live by, but yeah, I think it's a good reminder.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Matt Thomson finds the ‘be kind’ message patronising.

Matt Thomson’s patience hasn’t taken a hit, though he is irritated by being told to be kind.

“It’s a bit patronising. It should be how everyone behaves all the time, not something special that comes about because of Covid-19, we shouldn’t have to be told.”

Zoe Halston works in retail where customer comments about the prime minister can make things awkward.

“You don’t want to express your own views because you don't want to get them more angry. Or just like people coming in and not wanting to abide by rules that we don't have a decision on.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Zoe Halston says being kind is something people should do regardless of the pandemic.

She witnessed a lot of anger from the Wellington protestors as well, and says her own tolerance levels have taken a bit of a hit: “I am more aware of other people's behaviour and actions.”

The feeling of uncertainty and some people's disrespect for the rules are some of the things stressing her out. And as for being kind?

“It's something we should do anyway. It's a good reminder, but I just think that's something you should do as a normal human, be kind to people in general.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Liz Riddell’s work has become more stressful since the pandemic.

In Nelson, Liz Riddell says her tolerance levels haven’t dipped, though cancellations and juggling appointments at the dental surgery where she works is stressful.

“Someone came in who wasn't wearing a mask because they had an exemption. Another couple went crazy at them, called them selfish. It was a screaming match. I got my boss to deal with it.”

Ricki Mitchell ‘s tolerance has also stayed the same: “but I'm more aware now that people are more stressed out, so you do give them a bit of leeway.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Ricki Mitchell: “We’re all in this big challenge together.”

She’s found it stressful catching up on work after having to isolate, but hasn’t experienced any surprising altercations with members of the public.

“I'm pretty lucky, I'm not highly involved with people in my job.”

The ‘be kind’ message still has its place, Mitchell says.

“It's good to remind people that everyone's going through stress and everyone's stress is different. We're all in this big challenge together.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Richard Ridout has found he has more tolerance for people these days.

Richard Ridout has more time for reflection than people managing children or jobs, which he says allows him more tolerance towards others.

He says the inhumanity of the Ukraine war is what he’s currently upset about, and ‘be kind’ has worn thin.

“People have done their best to be kind, but I think there have been a lot of people who believe it has not brought them any sort of result.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Allan Willoughby’s keeping a low profile ahead of a planned holiday.

Allan Willoughby has less stress, is fine with ‘be kind’, though is frustrated by the disparity of people's attitudes to Covid rules: “What one person understands is different from someone else.”

He hasn’t witnessed or been on the end of any altercations with people.

“I’m trying to steer clear of everything at the moment because I'm going to Rarotonga in three weeks.”

Karen Nimmo’s tips for refilling our empathy tanks:

When there’s so much bad news around, it’s easy to catastrophise and see everything as bad, out of control and hopeless. But there are still aspects of our lives we can manage and good times and fun to be had. Acknowledge positive emotions – not just negative ones - have fun and a laugh whenever you can.

Tighten your focus to who/what matters to you, including looking after yourself.

Keep learning – it is a great distraction, and it sends you the message that you’re making progress in your life.

Prioritise rest if you can – especially if you’ve had Covid.

Additional reporting: Sophie Cornish and Amy Ridout.