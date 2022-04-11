Waikato Hospital staff redeployed as 180 off due to Covid-19

Rural services at Waikato Hospital are being redeployed to help urgent and acute care as close to 200 Waikato DHB staff isolate at home due to Covid-19.

The virus had cut the DHB’s staff by 181 as of midday Monday – including staff who’ve tested positive, are household contacts, are awaiting test results or absent for related reasons.

About a third of those are off as a result of caring for others, predominantly children.

Staff from areas such as allied, dental and screening services have been used to help during staffing shortages, Waikato DHB’s executive director hospital and community services Christine Lowry said.

READ MORE:

* Senior nurses, office workers boost Waikato DHB as 400 off due to Covid

* Tough ride ahead for already stretched Waikato DHB as Covid numbers rise

* Hospitals cut back on surgeries as Auckland's Covid-19 cases rise



Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato DHB executive director hospital and community services Christine Lowry said rural services are redeployed to mitigate staffing shortages.

“There has been extensive work in this space and staff have shown great willingness to take on new duties and help out in new areas,” she said.

“Our staff have great capability and are very resilient but we acknowledge that this pandemic has been a long haul and our staff, for good reason are tired.”

Figures on how many staff remained at work were not readily available.

The DHB holds meetings every day to ensure staff are deployed effectively with resources prioritised for urgent and acute care areas, Lowry said.

All areas and professions across the DHB have been impacted by the pandemic, which Lowry said was “expected and planned for as community cases rose”.

“The impact of Covid-19 in our workplace is felt equally across our staff – nurses, doctors, allied services. As with all industries working within the Covid-19 travel and border restrictions, recruitment can be challenging.”

Supplied Auckland's North Shore Hospital is closing its elective surgery centre to create a dedicated Covid-19 ward. (Video first published on April 3, 2020)

The hospital remains open to anyone who needs urgent care, and those who had non-urgent appointments booked will be contacted if they are affected by service changes. Others may be contacted to shift in-person appointments to virtual consultations.

Restricted visitor numbers continue to help prevent the spread and to keep vulnerable people safe and the hospital operating smoothly.

Only key support people who have been identified by the patient are allowed to visit, at this time.

“We ask that our fantastic staff keep up the amazing work they are doing while management continues to review and plan for each contingency,” Lowry said.