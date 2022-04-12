Covid-19: Omicron peak reached in every district health board area

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published more than 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles.)

Every district health board (DHB) area in New Zealand appears to have reached its peak in the Omicron outbreak.

The West Coast was the last region in the country to hit peak numbers on April 5.

Professor of public health Michael Baker said he had been watching the West Coast figures to confirm if it had peaked because they had jumped up and down for some weeks.

“The West Coast was a bit unusual. I’ve kept a spreadsheet with daily numbers to help make sense of it,” he said.

“The South Island peaked late, three weeks after Auckland, but the West Coast kept going and going.”

It comes as the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases fell below 10,000 for the first time since February 28. The seven-day average for daily deaths fell to 13 from 20 a week ago.

Case numbers in New Zealand as a whole peaked five weeks ago and other South Island DHB areas peaked more than two weeks ago.

Canterbury peaked on March 22, while South Canterbury peaked on March 23, Nelson Marlborough on March 31, and the Southern region on March 23.

The Ministry of Health said there were 108 new cases on the West Coast on Tuesday, which was a good sign – down from 127 the previous Tuesday.

“Never say never, but that’s the indicator I was looking for [that it had reached its peak],” Baker said.

The rate of positive tests per 100,000 population was slowly dropping but was still highest in Southern, South Canterbury, Canterbury and the West Coast.

The West Coast seems to have dodged its worst case scenario in which the DHB predicted a high of 2250 active cases. It currently has a total of 583 active cases, about half of which are in the Grey district.

The West Coast DHB's small and dispersed population had proven to be beneficial for reducing the spread of Covid, Baker said.

Auckland had a rapid peak, but the West Coast had a slower longer peak. It was also the region with the slowest vaccination uptake, but now 91.1 per cent of its eligible population were double vaccinated and 74 per cent were boosted.

Passing the peak would not mean the end of Omicron however – it was impossible to predict what the virus would do next in terms of new variants causing more or less severe illness.

Baker said based on overseas experience, a second wave could hit New Zealand in the next few months – but it would have a lower peak because of the immunity built up from both infections and vaccinations.

In the meantime, Omicron cases would continue to decline until it hit a new baseline.

The future would be determined by new variants, how quickly our immunity waned, and what control measures we kept.

“Our immunity will wane and people might get over it wearing masks and winter we will be spending more time indoors. That will all have an impact,” Baker said.

Modeller Michael Plank said he believed New Zealand, and all DHB areas, had reached their peaks.

The seven-day average peaked in Southern DHB in late March at 1270 per day and had since dropped to about 1100 per day – so it was dropping, but quite slowly, he said.

However, he was cautious about declaring a peak for the West Coast.

”[We] can’t 100 per cent guarantee that it has peaked, but the fact that this week’s Tuesday high (108) is lower than last week’s (127) is a good sign ... though numbers will continue to jump around from one day to the next.”

Cases would not disappear, but would “flatten out at some level”, and a second wave was likely later this year as immunity waned and people's behaviour went back to normal, he said.

A total of 774,928 people in New Zealand have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic began.