Lawn in central Dunedin ripped up and replaced following protest

Contractors began working to repair the lawn in Dunedin's Octagon on Wednesday, after it was damaged following an anti-mandate protest that lasted 60 days.

A lawn in the heart of Dunedin is being ripped up and replaced or sown over after being damaged by people camping there during a lengthy protest.

An anti-mandate occupation ended on Monday after 60 days, leaving behind patches of dead grass where tents used to be.

Although local birds enjoyed the exposed mud overnight, on Wednesday morning council contractors were repairing the damage.

Hamish McNeilly / Stuff The end of the anti mandate protest in Dunedin’s Octagon, featuring spokesman Arthur Taylor.

New turf would be laid and seeds sown in sloped areas, a Dunedin City Council spokesperson said.

The process is likely to take several days, and exact costs for the work will not be known until it is completed.