ACC accepts 987 vaccine injury-related claims, pays out $1.12m

The accepted ACC claims for vaccine-related injuries represent 0.009 per cent of the more than 10.64 million doses administered in New Zealand.

ACC has accepted 987 claims for injuries relating to the Covid-19 vaccine, and 68 per cent of those came from women.

Between the beginning of New Zealand’s vaccine programme in February 2021 and April 2, 2022, ACC received 2522 claims, with 987 being accepted. There are 297 still pending.

During this period, ACC paid out $1.12 million in compensation.

The accepted claims represent 0.009 per cent of the more than 10.64 million doses administered, showing the benefits of the vaccine continue to far outweigh the risks of any adverse reaction or injury.

University of Auckland’s director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre, Professor Nikki Turner, said a certain number of vaccine-related side effects were always expected, but put in context of the number of doses administered, the number of adverse reactions or injuries was very small.

While women make up 50 per cent of those who’ve received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, they make up 68 per cent of the accepted claims.

There is some evidence women exhibit greater immune responses to vaccines in general, including headaches, dizziness and fatigue. A 2019 study found women developed greater cytokine and antibody responses compared with men after getting the flu vaccine.

Turner said women also had different “health-seeking behaviour”, meaning they might be more likely to seek treatment, and lodge an ACC claim than men.

ACC had accepted 186 claims related to allergic reactions, 103 claims for sprains, 102 claims for contusions.

There were 77 accepted claims for cardiac injury, such as myocarditis or pericarditis.

Myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – is a known, very rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine. It can result from viral infections such as flu and puts about 100 Kiwis in hospital each year.

Covid-19 is more likely to cause myocarditis than the vaccine – almost four-times higher risk – and the risk of Covid-19 far outweighs the risk of the vaccine.

Turner said there were a variety of symptoms and injuries people might experience after receiving a vaccination, which would see them seek support from ACC.

It could be a serious adverse reaction in some cases, or it could be a local reaction like a sore arm.

None of these reactions were reasons not to get the vaccine. But Turner said it was important people were able to seek support and treatment.

“I feel really strongly that if somebody feels they’ve had some sort of reaction after a vaccine – whatever the cause... it’s really important that they get listened to and heard,” she said.

Turner said individuals responded differently to vaccines, and it was important their experiences were acknowledged, and they were able to access health services.

In terms of age, the group that lodged the greatest number of claims were those in the 45-49 age bracket. Ethnicity data showed 71 per cent of claims lodged with ACC were from Pākehā, and 9 per cent Māori.

Of the 1238 rejected claims, 973 were turned down because ACC deemed there was no injury, and in 119 cases there was no causal link to the vaccine.

Meanwhile, fewer than four claims have been made for fatal injury – all have been accepted.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health was notified of the third death considered by safety monitoring officials to be linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The teenager had myocarditis at the time of their death in December. However, there was not enough information at the time to determine the potential role of the vaccine.

More than four million Kiwis over the age of 12 have had two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Two previous deaths have been linked to the vaccine to date: a woman in her 50s and 26-year-old Rory Nairn, of Dunedin.

Dr Graham Le Gros – the Wellington-based executive director of Malaghan Institute and head of the Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand – said the data was still incomplete, and it would take about 10 years to fully understand how different people could react.

“We still don’t know enough about the vaccine and what it can do to the great variety of human beings we have in this country,” he said.

People should continue to report any issues, so experts could study trends and gain a better understanding.

Looking at the number of people who had received the vaccine, the number of adverse reaction claims were “incredibly low-level”, Le Gros said. “But that’s no comfort to those poor 987 people, I really feel for them.”

Something like a numb arm or dizziness might seem minor, but it was serious if someone’s work involved physical labour, or they were a pilot. “Reactions are real and people are affected by some of these things, and it can be for quite a long time,” he said.

In a statement, ACC chief operating officer Gabrielle O’Connor said where a treatment injury claim was accepted, ACC would pay or contribute to the cost of treatment, rehabilitation, and compensation as appropriate.

In the event of a death resulting from the Covid-19 vaccine, the dependants of the deceased may be entitled to weekly compensation. ACC would also contribute to the cost of a funeral.