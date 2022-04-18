Schools waiting for thousands of portable air cleaners as term one ends

A total of 450 air purifiers have been sent to schools around NZ as of mid-April. Pictured are Epuni School pupils – from left, Kaylee Easte, 7, Wylie Yates, 7, and Maz Skipper, 8 – in a class with a portable air cleaner.

Thousands of air purifiers still need to be delivered to schools across New Zealand, as term 2 approaches and concerns about another Covid-19 wave of infections set in.

This comes as school leaders grapple with how they can keep children warm in winter, while following advice to leave windows and doors open to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

“As a principal, it’s really hard because we are always looking at our budgets very carefully, and it just seems to counter-act what we know – to keep the boiler on and keep everybody warm, but open the door,” said Epuni School principal Janet Evans in Lower Hutt.

The Ministry of Education has delivered 450 portable air cleaners to classrooms – the most to Auckland schools, which have received 167, and the least to Nelson/Marlborough and West Coast schools, where only one school has received an air purifier. Schools in the Wellington region have received 24.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: How decent ventilation can cut virus spread in classrooms by 80%, but few schools have it

* Covid-19: Government ‘negligent’ over school ventilation as Omicron arrives

* Hutt Valley High’s ‘toxic’ buildings to be replaced with 26 new classrooms



“We expect to send an allocation of air cleaners to every school by the end of May,” said Sam Fowler, Ministry of Education Associate Deputy Secretary – Infrastructure and Digital.

The ministry intends to send at least one air purifier to about 2,500 schools – every state and state-integrated school.

Fowler said air cleaners had been sent to schools with lower vaccination and booster rates first, as well as schools in variable climates, or in lower socio-economic areas.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF A petition has been launched to change the speed limit in Egmont Village due to safety and noise concerns.

Ministry advice following results from a NIWA study is that opening windows and doors – even in winter – will best reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission compared to an air cleaner, which largely filters the air rather than changing it.

Evans said the Lower Hutt primary school had installed a new boiler system two years ago to warm up classrooms on cold days, and ventilating rooms was a concern as winter approached – and amid potentially more Covid-19 infections.

“In the summer, it’s been easier to open windows and doors and get that ventilation through, whereas come winter we’ve got that balance of trying to keep the kids warm as well as keep the carbon dioxide levels down.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Epuni School principal Janet Evans has been thinking about how she can ensure good ventilation when the temperature drops. The school has been part of a joint study between the Ministry of Education and NIWA, looking at ventilation.

The school uses its carbon dioxide monitor in classrooms to assess when air is becoming stale.

Evans plans to keep windows slightly ajar in winter, and for a shorter period of time. Opening higher windows would prevent as much of a draught, she said.

Fowler said schools should keep heating running in winter while opening windows slightly. The ministry was considering ways to financially support schools due to this.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff As carbon dioxide levels reach 800 parts per million in a room, windows and doors should be opened. Pictured is Angus McMillan, 8, next to a carbon dioxide monitor Epuni School.

The ministry was looking at supplying more air cleaners, but Fowler did not confirm a number – the ministry would await schools’ feedback to see how much of a need there was, he said.

So far, eight air cleaners have been delivered to Otago/Southland schools.

Mike Newell, principal of James Hargest College in Invercargill, said he wasn’t losing sleep over a lack of air cleaners.

Damian Rowe/Stuff James Hargest College principal Mike Newell, in Invercargill, said the school would “make do” in winter.

The school, with over 1800 students, had applied for an air cleaner, but hadn’t received one yet.

“The way some of the heating systems in schools work, the boiler cranks up, and it’s too hot in classrooms by 10 o’clock on a nice, sunny day, so windows and doors need to be open anyway.”

While another Covid-19 wave was on schools leaders’ minds – Newell was prepared to “make do” through hygiene measures, some mask use, and opening windows.

NIWA Principal Air Quality scientist Ian Longley​ said supplying individual air cleaners to every classroom in the country was not as effective as opening windows and doors.

An air cleaner will remove some contaminants from the air including the Covid-19 virus, but an open window removes all contaminants, he said.

“There will always be the stormy day, the horizontal rain, the driving sleet. And in those conditions, you don’t want horizontal rain coming into the classroom. There has to be a degree of common sense here.”