'Keep being really careful': Christchurch woman's advice after battling Covid symptoms twice in four weeks

Stephanie Rumble thought she had mostly recovered from Covid-19 when she again tested positive for the virus, weeks after she first had a positive RAT test.

Christchurch mum Stephanie Rumble​ was still struggling with lingering chest pain weeks after she first tested positive for Covid-19, when a searing sore throat prompted her to take another RAT test.

She wasn’t really expecting that telltale second line to appear. After all, her previous 10 RATs were all negative. She was out of the woods, surely.

But there it was: Another positive test just four weeks since she first caught Covid. Was she really unlucky enough to catch Covid twice?

Rumble, 49, is one of many people who believe they had been infected with Covid-19 twice after testing positive for the virus in the weeks or months after having recovered from the “first infection”.

However, without doing whole genome sequencing of the virus from both infections, there was no way to know for sure whether the second round of positive tests was from a reinfection or simply remnants from a historical infection.

While it is possible to be infected with Covid twice, the data shows this to be rare. Coming down with symptoms weeks after you thought you had recovered could be a failure to clear the virus initially, causing a relapse of the primary infection.

University of Canterbury professor and Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank says it is likely that New Zealand currently has “very low” rates of re-infection, but without hard data, we can’t be certain.

Rumble said she has reason to believe she had been infected twice.

She first tested positive on March 14 after coming into contact with her sister while she had Covid.

Rumble said her first clue was the exhaustion. She was too tired to go for a run, an unusual occurrence for someone who usually runs 12 half-marathons a year and teaches fitness classes at a gym.

In the days that followed, she slowly started feeling worse, struggling with immense fatigue, a headache, pain behind her eyes and chest pain. A range of tests ruled out myocarditis or pericarditis as a source for the chest pain, and Rumble’s symptoms eventually started clearing up.

“I tested again and again, and 10 negative RAT tests indicated that I had passed the ‘infectious, acute’ phase of the illness,” she said.

She was finally well enough to return to her job as fashion stylist and online education coach, but held back on returning to teaching fitness classes due to the lingering chest pain.

When Rumble’s husband and daughter tested positive for Covid-19 in the second week of April, she jumped in to take care of them, taking very little precaution to protect herself from being infected.

“I was cocky and arrogant, thinking that I wouldn’t catch it again because that’s what we’ve been told, right?”

Alden Williams/Stuff Dr Michael Maze, a respiratory and infectious disease physician from the University of Otago, says it is unlikely to be reinfected with Covid-19 in a matter of weeks. (File photo)

But on April 15, she woke up with what felt like “a knife” in her throat. She dragged herself out of bed and did another RAT test. Positive.

This time around, her symptoms were different. She still felt tired and had pain in her chest, but she also had body aches, a cough, nasal congestion and disrupted vision.

“My legs felt like lead, I could hardly move myself out of bed in the morning. By Easter Saturday, I was really sick. I could hardly get off the couch.”

Dr Michael Maze, a respiratory and infectious disease physician from the University of Otago, said while he could not comment on Rumble’s case specifically, in general it was unlikely for a person to be reinfected with Covid-19 within such a short timeframe.

“The other factor is that the testing is not perfect. If you get sick, you can throw up a positive test for some weeks, if not months, down the track,” he said.

“A positive test three or four weeks afterwards is much more likely to be a sort of ‘hangover’ from the previous infection than it is to be a new infection.

“If you could do further testing on such a patient, it is very likely that you would find that there is not that much virus hanging around and it is probably just dead virus [causing the positive test].”

But don’t different or worse symptoms point to a reinfection? Not necessarily, said Maze.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Rumble said she was hit hard by the symptoms of Covid-19, struggling to even get off the couch.

One possibility is that the second bout of symptoms are not caused by Covid. If someone who had Covid weeks ago pick up a different illness, they might still test positive for Covid while their symptoms are actually caused by something completely different.

It is also possible that your immune system might still be fighting the last remnants of the virus and your attempts to get back to life as normal, for example heading back to work or getting back in your workout routine, could knock you back and cause you to feel sick again, he explained.

Reinfection or not, Rumble said she was surprised to be hit so hard by Covid-19.

“I had done everything ‘right’. I was healthy and fit, fully vaccinated and boosted. I am not old and I don’t have [pre-existing] medical conditions.”

She was still experiencing chest pain and her doctor would be running more tests to determine the cause.

Rumble said it was important for people to realise that even if you’ve had Covid-19, there was no guarantee you couldn’t get sick again.

“You can’t just go, ‘Oh, I’ve had it. I’ll be fine’. You have to keep wearing masks and sanitising and just being really careful.”