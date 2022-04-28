Hamilton says goodbye to large-scale Covid isolation with final facility's closure

Jet Park Hamilton was first an MIQ facility for returnees, then an Amohia facility for refugees, community cases and special groups.

The last of Hamilton’s hotel Covid isolation facilities is closing after nearly two years of housing Covid-related customers.

Jet Park Hamilton was first an MIQ facility for returnees to New Zealand, then an Amohia facility for refugees, community cases and special groups.

Amohia is the last isolation facility at a Hamilton hotel, and will close on Saturday.

“This brings large-scale supported Covid-19 isolation in Hamilton Kirikiriroa to a close,” Waikato DHB Covid-19 Directorate executive lead Maree Munro said. “However there is still limited alternative accommodation in the Waikato area for people who identify – and are confirmed – as being unable to safely isolate at home.”

Since the last MIQ returnees left Hamilton hotels on March 3, the Jet Park Hamilton Amohia facility has supported 200 people through isolation.

Over the two years that returning travellers were required to do MIQ, Hamilton Kirikiriroa facilities received 8457 returnees.

They adopted the “Waikato Way”, which Waikato District Health Board boss Kevin Snee said “described the outstanding hospitality and warmth of spirit shown daily by those working across our facilities to welcome and care for all guests”.

The Waikato’s three facilities – at Distinction Hamilton, Ibis Tainui, and Jet Park – won a Waikato DHB Waiora Matariki Award in 2021 for their innovative service and last month the Jet Park Hamilton team won the People’s Choice Award in the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Snee noted the response was endorsed by Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero te Tuawhitu and was drawn from his tongikura: Amohia ake te ora o te iwi, ka puta ki te wheiao – To protect the wellbeing of our people is paramount.

The history, stories and lessons of the work of MIQ are being archived and Waikato Museum is keeping local items of historic significance.

A ‘Thanks from Iso’ free exhibition runs at Waikato Museum until 12 June, and features art works, written notes, and anonymised letters of thanks to tell stories from this unique period in New Zealand history.