Christchurch Hospital slammed with more Covid-19 patients than ever

The new Christchurch Hospital Hagley is the South Island’s largest hospital building. (First published August 2020)

Covid-19 is continuing to put extreme pressure on Christchurch Hospital, with more infected patients admitted on Sunday than during the peak in cases weeks ago.

The Canterbury District Health Board issued a plea to the public on Sunday to avoid Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department, unless absolutely necessary.

In a newsletter to staff, chief executive Peter Bramley said there were more patients in Christchurch Hospital with Covid-19 infections on Monday than at the peak of the outbreak, several weeks earlier.

“We currently have 83 people in our hospitals with Covid-19.”

Of those, 24 were being cared for in a dedicated Covid-19 ward, with the virus as their primary diagnosis, Bramley said.

“Case numbers are not dropping away as quickly as we originally predicted, and we envisage this situation will continue for some time.”

Bramley said the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients indicated a high level of the virus still circulating in the community, despite overall case numbers officially peaking some weeks ago.

“At the time of writing (mid-Monday morning) Christchurch Hospital is at 109% capacity, so the pressure on our system remains.”

Supplied Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Peter Bramley has warned staff Covid-19 infections will continue at a higher than predicted rate for some time.

The pandemic continued to affect staffing, with 180 staff away with Covid-19 or isolating as a household contact.

Bramley urged everyone to continue with public health measures to suppress the spread of the virus.

“We do encourage everyone to keep up with mask wearing when indoors and in close proximity to others.”

It was difficult to determine what had driven the sustained high numbers, as the move to the orange traffic light setting happened at the same time as school and public holidays.

On Friday, 689 people visited Christchurch’s emergency department and, due to several trauma cases presenting within a short time-frame on the weekend, the department was working at capacity, Bramley said.

He thanked staff who were rostered on over the weekend.

“Thank you for keeping calm and making the best use of the resources available to you to prioritise care to those most in need.”