Covid-19: Two years, one month and six days with no sense of smell or taste

Charlie Webby hasn't regained her sense of taste or smell more than two years after catching Covid-19.

What Charlie Webby wouldn’t give to be able to taste chocolate again – or a mango, or pizza ... or anything all.

It’s been two years, one month and six days since the 31-year-old has had her sense of taste.

She was living in England with husband Tom when Covid-19 hit. Both contracted the virus in March 2020.

“I became a little unwell with a mild cold and bad body aches, but it only lasted a couple of days,” Webby said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Charlie Webby and husband Tom were living in England when they both caught Covid-19 in March 2020. The effects for her have been devastating.

The last thing she remembers tasting is a mini chocolate easter egg on the evening of March 29, 2020.

“I woke up the next morning and I couldn’t taste or smell anything.”

For the first three to four months, it was a complete loss of both senses.

“I could eat chilli and not sense the hotness. I couldn’t tell the difference between sugar and salt.

“It is pretty depressing. Over the last few months I have had some smell come back, but it’s only some things, some times, and it’s pretty faint.”

Very occasionally Webby will get a slight whiff of cut grass, or of feijoas.

For a while she experienced phantosmia – smelling things that weren’t there.

“For a long time I smelled samosas everywhere. That changed to a meaty-oniony smell that stuck around for months. I would wash my hands with soap and smell mince.”

It’s the texture of food she enjoys now. Things like toast, or pizza, or ice cream that includes a variety of textures.

Now eating is really something Webby does “to get nutrients inside me”. “I have a lot of smoothies.”

She has been to numerous doctors and ear, nose and throat specialists here and in England and has done a lot of research of her own.

It appears that about half of patients with Covid-19 experience lost, reduced, or a distortion of smell, which is thought to be due to inflammation of the nasal passages, which then can impact taste.

Overseas studies show about 90 per cent of people recover by themselves within six months to a year after reporting symptoms. But some don't see any improvement.

“It’s looking like I may go through the rest of life without smell or taste,” Webby said.

Q+A Auckland University immunologist Dr Anna Brooks says New Zealand is facing a huge number of long Covid cases in the aftermath of Omicron.

“There are much worse things to lose, and some people have horrible Covid experiences that don’t compare to mine at all. In that sense I’m very lucky.

“But I do think people might underestimate how good sense of smell and taste are. Food used to bring me joy. Now it just fills me up.”

It’s the sense of taste that she misses most.

“I’d love to smell flowers, or coffee, or an Indian restaurant.”

Dr Nigel French, a public health professor from Massey University, said chronic loss of smell and taste could be classified a symptom of long Covid.

“As Covid itself is recent, long Covid is not yet well-defined. People are experiencing a range of long-term complications.”

The loss of taste and smell was “defining” of the first wave of Covid, French said, with about 20% of patients during the first outbreak experiencing the symptom. For a small number, it persisted for longer than one month.

French said researchers were not certain why Covid had this effect, but were looking into the area. Most theories related to damage or changes to the cells in the nose, but one theory was that the frontal lobe of the brain was affected by Covid.