Warning to stay vigilant against Covid-19: 'We are not back to normal'

Wellington hospitals are nearing capacity, winter is coming and the pandemic isn't over – warnings from those on the frontline of the pandemic as thousands of residents continue to fight Covid-19.

More than 600 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the capital on Thursday, as well as 213 in Hutt Valley and 96 in Wairarapa. Across the three district health board areas, 86 people have died with the virus to date.

Ruby Hickman is one of more than 5000 Wellingtonians counted as an active case, and urged people to keep up defences for the sake of those who are vulnerable.

“Don't put it in the back of your mind,” she said. “Masks aren't just a precaution and a box to tick. They're going to keep you safe because there are still people who are immune-suppressed.”

Hickman’s asthma had been exacerbated by the virus and she had been “mostly horizontal” since testing positive on Tuesday. She had a close friend who was heavily immune-suppressed and was keeping her in mind.

"We're not just following this because we have to. We're following it to keep people safe.”

In Wellington Regional Hospital, 90% of the 350 adult inpatient beds were being used each day, Capital & Coast District Health Board confirmed. Hutt Hospital was at 81% average occupancy.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff A reconfigured outpatients area at Wellington Regional Hospital has seen curtain rails installed for 12 extra inpatient beds if needed.

“There are days where existing problems with inpatient bed blockages and patient flow are intensified by surges of patients through our emergency departments,” chief medical officer for both Hutt and Wellington hospitals, Dr John Tait said.

This was made worse by staff being away either ill or caring for sick children, he said.

Wellington Regional Hospital had prepared by having plans to support safe staffing, and had added curtain rails and internal walls in its outpatients department so it could add 12 adult inpatient beds if needed.

Almost 400 New Zealanders were in hospital with Covid-19 on Thursday, including 10 in Wellington and six in Hutt Hospital.

With winter just weeks away, influenza was a concern for older and immunocompromised people, Dr Alex Psirides, spokesperson for the Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Society (ANZICS), said.

He was also concerned about an outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in babies and young children. RSV was behind a huge spike in hospitalisations last winter, despite the borders being shut.

“[Influenza and RSV] are coming and winter is likely to see both of these rising, along with an increase in Covid-19 at the same time,” Psirides said.

“The health system has survived because we managed to hold out for Omicron, but it is not all over and we are not back to normal.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Professor Nick Wilson from University of Otago, Wellington said the risk of a second wave of Covid-19 cases increased as people began spending more time indoors and out of the cold.

Wellington-based professor of public health, Dr Nick Wilson said the risk of a second wave increased as people began spending more time indoors and out of the cold.

Nearly all Covid-19 transmission occurred indoors and the virus was more likely to spread when people kept windows and doors closed, he said.

“As winter approaches, people will have more close contact and infection rates will go up, and at the same time, we've got new variants and waning immunity from those big vaccination efforts,” Wilson said.

Capital & Coast had the highest booster rate in the country, with 81% of eligible people boosted, with Hutt Valley in second place with 76.4%, against a national average of 72.6%.

Psirides echoed Hickman's calls for people to continue playing their part, urging booster shots, mask-wearing, hand-washing and testing if people are symptomatic.

“Protect yourself, protect others who can’t protect themselves, and help healthcare look after those who need it most. All the reasons you got immunised still apply.

“I know people are sick of vaccines, but if you’re eligible for the ‘flu jab, please get it. Vaccines have and will continue to save people’s lives.”