Covid-19: 7061 new community cases on Monday, five deaths

Ashley Bloomfield says health officials are preparing for a "quite high" potential resurgence of Covid-19 over winter.

The Ministry of Health is reporting 7061 new community cases of Covid-19 on Monday.

There were 415 hospitalisations, including 11 in ICU. The Ministry of Health also reported five deaths, in a statement released at 1pm on Monday.

The number of reported Covid deaths now sits at 978, and it will surpass 1000 on Tuesday if the rolling seven-day average of 17 deaths with Covid continues.

There have been 38 deaths announced in the past three days.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Nationwide, the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Monday was 7702 – last Monday it was 7479.

Of the five people whose deaths the ministry reported on Monday, three were from the Southern region, one was from Auckland and one was from Bay of Plenty.

One person was in their 50s, one person was in their 70s, and three were aged over 90. Of these people, three were women and two were men.

In the 1pm updates, the ministry releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

The location of new community cases was Northland (205), Auckland (2,413), Waikato (551), Bay of Plenty (249), Lakes (121), Hawke’s Bay (216), MidCentral (234), Whanganui (93), Taranaki (194), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (74), Capital and Coast (509), Hutt Valley (177), Nelson Marlborough (223), Canterbury (1,005), South Canterbury (117), Southern (568), West Coast (52), Unknown (3).

Nationwide, the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Monday was 7702 – last Monday it was 7479. After months of declining week on week, this is the third day in a row, the national rolling average case number has increased.

This follows a trend across Auckland's three district health boards for the past 22 days, in Wellington (Capital & Coast DHB) for the past 13 days and in Waikato for six days in a row.

The seven-day rolling average number of cases across Auckland on Monday is 2602, compared to 2352 on Monday last week.

In Wellington, the figure is 510 compared to 498 a week ago. And in Waikato, the average is 562, compared to 460 on May 9.

Canterbury DHB is still showing a week-on-week decline in its rolling average, with 1144 cases on Monday compared to 1253 the week before.

There were 47 new imported cases – previously reported as border cases, the new terminology reflects that although the cases have arrived from overseas, most are isolating within the community.

Last week, New Zealand reached the one million confirmed Covid cases mark.