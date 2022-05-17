Auckland Domain anti-mandate protests cost ratepayer almost $28k, total costs unknown

Protesters in Auckland Domain agreed to leave on Thursday after a five-day occupation at the site. Council workers removed tents and camping equipment while around 25 police stood guard.

Anti-mandate and Covid-19 vaccine protests, which occupied a culturally significant pā site for five days in Auckland, cost ratepayers almost $28,000.

In February, around 130 people set up tents and camped at Pukekawa/Auckland Domain, the council said in a report to the Auckland Domain Committee.

The protest was in support of the anti-mandate/anti-vaccination occupation which was happening in Wellington at Parliament around the same time.

Auckland Council director of customer and community services Claudia Wyss said the direct costs, which included the security required, came to $27,995.

However, Auckland Council did not know the total cost of the response to the protest event, Wyss said.

"This is because the response mostly used and reprioritised existing staff time and resources, which are not accounted for on a task by task basis.”

On-site businesses such as the Auckland Museum, which was forced to temporarily close, suffered lost income and patronage as a result of the disruption, the council said.

The anti-mandate protest began on February 26. Council compliance staff, accompanied by the police, told attendees they could not camp there, with organisers agreeing to leave that day.

While the majority did, a small number relocated to the pā site at Pukekaroa and set up another small camp.

David White/Stuff Anti-mandate occupiers at Pukekawa (Auckland Domain) in February.

Pukekaroa is the small volcanic hill at the centre of the Domain. It has been inhabited and fought over by many different iwi throughout the early history of Tāmaki Makaurau.

The hill was especially significant to the Kiingitanga as it commemorated the site where Te Wherowhero once lived and the tribal relationships that were formed there between Waikato tribes, Ngāti Whātua and Ngāpuhi, during the establishment of Auckland.

Auckland Council said the occupation of Pukekaroa was “disrespectful and inappropriate”.

At the time, the iwi which claims mana whenua over central Auckland, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, told Stuff that it did not support the occupation nor any protests.

At its peak, approximately 40 tents and gazebos, with around 30 people – including several children – were occupying the pā.

Protesters were formally advised on February 28 that they were unlawfully camping and that they, their vehicles and tents must leave or be trespassed.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Protesters established a campsite on the culturally significant Pukekaroa pā site.

The next morning police and council compliance officers served public nuisance and safety breach notices to 37 tents and seven vehicles.

A meeting was then held between the kuia who had initially invited the protesters to the pā site, the directors of Ngā Mātārae and the Council’s regulatory services, Police’s Auckland District acting commander and its Māori liaison officer.

Following that, and a private conversation between the kuia and protestors, most people and their tents were removed and left the site. Vehicles were also moved from the pā.

On March 3, council staff and police officers seized all remaining tents, gazebos, food and cooking utensils, signs, flags, and other ancillary material.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The Wellington occupation ended in a massive police operation and riot.

“Protesters accepted the action peacefully and disassembled their belongings that they wished to take with them.”

Wyss said the council’s response to the protest was centred around “safeguarding and protecting” public property, insuring public health and safety, and monitoring and compliance of council bylaws.

“Auckland Council respects the rights of freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of association and freedom of expression.”

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has been approached for comment.