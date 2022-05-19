Covid-19: 9091 new community cases on Thursday, five deaths

Dr Gary Jackson, Dr Christine McIntosh and Dr Anthony Jordan discuss Covid-19, flu and RSV with health reporter Hannah Martin.

There are 9091 new community cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health is reporting on Thursday.

There were 411 hospitalisations, including 12 in ICU. The Ministry of Health also reported five deaths, in a statement released at 1pm on Thursday.

That takes the total to 1022 after New Zealand surpassed 1000 deaths with Covid mark on Wednesday.

The country has a rolling seven-day average of 16 deaths with Covid.

Wednesday marked a grim milestone as the country surpassed 1000 deaths with Covid.

Of the five people whose deaths have been reported, one was from the Wellington region, one from Bay of Plenty and three from Southern.

One person was in their 70s and four people were in their 80s. Of these people, four were women and one was a man.

In the 1pm updates, the ministry releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

The location of new community cases was Northland (260), Auckland (3,233), Waikato (696), Bay of Plenty (291), Lakes (175), Hawke’s Bay (303), MidCentral (281), Whanganui (124), Taranaki (265), Tairāwhiti (82), Wairarapa (83), Capital and Coast (595), Hutt Valley (250), Nelson Marlborough (265), Canterbury (1,317), South Canterbury (130), Southern (637), West Coast (103), Unknown (1).

Nationwide, the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Thursday was 7981 – last Thursday it was 7533.

There were 90 new imported cases.