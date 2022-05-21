Covid-19: MoH reports 6635 community cases, 400 hospitalisations and six deaths today

The Ministry of Health released Saturday’s Covid figures at 1pm today. (File photo)

The Ministry of Health is today reporting 6635 community cases of Covid-19, 400 hospitalisations and six deaths.

There are 12 people in intensive care with Covid-19, too.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers is 7972 – last Saturday it was 7595.

On Friday the Ministry of Health reported 7800 new community cases of Covid-19 and 17 deaths.

The six deaths today take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covice-19 to 1045.

The deaths reported today were from the Auckland region, two, and one each from Northland, Taranaki, Canterbury and the Southern region.

One person was in their 60s, two were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was over 90.

Of these people, two were women and four were men.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 61 and the cases are spread as follows: Northland, 10; Waitemata, 38; Counties Manukau, 39; Auckland, 80; Waikato, 38; Bay of Plenty, 10; Lakes, 2; Tairāwhiti, 1; Hawke’s Bay, 14; Taranaki, 12; Whanganui, 4; MidCentral, 11; Wairarapa, 2; Hutt Valley, 5; Capital and Coast, 17; Nelson Marlborough, 8; Canterbury, 61; South Canterbury, 10; West Coast, 2; Southern, 36.